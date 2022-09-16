Murray Davidson returns from injury as St Johnstone face Ross County By Press Association September 16 2022, 7.02pm St Johnstone’s Murray Davidson is fit (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson returns from an ankle injury for the cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County. David Wotherspoon (knee) and Tony Gallacher (leg) are progressing in their comeback attempts. Cammy MacPherson (thigh), Chris Kane (knee) and Callum Booth (Achilles) remain out. Ross County have no fresh injuries for the trip to Perth. George Harmon faces another two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. Fellow full-back Connor Randall (broken leg) also remains out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester Aldershot brush aside Halifax to climb out of drop zone Nigel Clough rates Mansfield’s display at Gillingham highly He’d chase an empty crisp packet – Scott Lindsey hails Jacob Wakeling work rate Danny Cowley doesn’t understand lack of goal-line technology in League One Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’ Micky Mellon lauds ‘real team performance’ as Tranmere shock Salford Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez Persistence pays off for Ian Evatt as Bolton pounce late on against Peterborough More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0