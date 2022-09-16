Beth Mead scores twice as Arsenal thrash Brighton in WSL opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Beth Mead scores twice as Arsenal thrash Brighton in WSL opener

By Press Association
September 16 2022, 9.40pm
Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius (left) celebrates with Arsenal’s Beth Mead (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius (left) celebrates with Arsenal’s Beth Mead (John Walton/PA)

England star Beth Mead scored a brace as Arsenal opened their Barclays Women’s Super League campaign with a dominant 4-0 victory over Brighton.

Forty-eight days after England’s historic Euro 2022 triumph against Germany at Wembley, the WSL season opened at a sold-out Meadow Park after last week’s scheduled round of fixtures was postponed due to the death of the Queen.

Lionesses’ captain Leah Williamson and golden boot winner Mead were back in the spotlight, and back on the winning side, as Arsenal cruised to all three points.

Brighton’s Emma Kullberg is shown a red card after just seven minutes
Brighton’s Emma Kullberg is shown a red card after just seven minutes (John Walton/PA)

Brighton were already facing an uphill task to take anything away from Friday night’s fixture following eight defeats in eight matches against the Gunners.

And the visitors’ evening was thrown into disarray when Emma Kullberg was shown a straight red after just seven minutes.

With Stina Blackstenius storming in on Brighton’s goal, Kullberg tripped her Swedish compatriot, and referee Lisa Benn was left with little option other than to dismiss the beleaguered defender.

Jonas Eidevall’s side, who fell just a point short of beating Chelsea to last season’s title, were thrust into complete control and the breakthrough came on 28 minutes when Kim Little struck, moments after Elisabeth Terland spurned a chance to put the Seagulls ahead.

Kim Little celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game
Kim Little celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game (John Walton/PA)

Terland was afforded a rare sight of the Arsenal goal, but pulled her effort wide. Ninety seconds later, the home side capitalised.

Caitlin Foord dazzled down the Gunners’ left and her pinpoint pull-back was expertly converted by Scotland international Little.

Arsenal came close to doubling their lead when Blackstenius rattled the crossbar four minutes later, with Megan Walsh then denying Lia Walti following a fine save on the stroke of half-time.
Somehow Hope Powell’s Brighton were only one goal behind at the break.

But five minutes into the second half, Blackstenius put the result beyond doubt when she scored Arsenal’s second.

A capacity crowd watched Arsenal romp to victory against Brighton
A capacity crowd watched Arsenal romp to victory against Brighton (John Walton/PA)

Mead put the ball on a plate for Blackstenius and the Sweden international lashed her shot into the roof of the net.

Mead was named the player of the tournament at the Euros after scoring six times on England’s run to glory. And she found the back of the net shortly after the hour mark.

Little and Vivianne Miedema were involved in the build-up with Mead coolly slotting home.

With nine minutes remaining, Jordan Nobbs’ shot hit the woodwork, before Mead pounced on a fine save from Walsh to score for a second time in front of 3,238 fans – and fire an early title warning to rivals’ Chelsea who travel to Liverpool on Sunday.

