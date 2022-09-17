Frank Lampard staying patient as Everton chase first win of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frank Lampard staying patient as Everton chase first win of season

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 9.20am
Everton manager Frank Lampard is remaining patient after disappointing early results (John Walton/PA)
Everton manager Frank Lampard is remaining patient after disappointing early results (John Walton/PA)

Everton are still waiting for their first win of the season but manager Frank Lampard is remaining patient.

The Toffees have accrued just four points from their six matches, scoring only four times, but Lampard believes changes to personnel made over the summer are yet to take full effect.

Everton bolstered their defence with the signings of of James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre and made significant improvements to the midfield with the arrivals of Amadou Onana, Dwight McNeil, Idrissa Gueye and James Garner.

“From where we were at the end of last season, we had to add through the core of the team (in the transfer market),” said Lampard, whose side face West Ham on Sunday.

“We’ve deserved more points than what we’ve got – that doesn’t mean anything but it’s nice to feel the confidence of being solid and feel like we’re going in the right direction.

“It can take time for certain elements of the team to grow but if we can keep more clean sheets – and be more tight and more difficult to beat – that’s a big starting point for us.

“We feel confident in ourselves, with the way we’re playing. We probably haven’t had the rub of the green here at Goodison.

“I feel we can see a strength within the team, but it can take time to translate the performances into results.

“We just have to keep working in the right direction and believe that will come.”

Lampard also still has a number of injury issues to contend with as defenders Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate and Ben Godfrey continue to be absent.

Andros Townsend, meanwhile, has been sidelined by an anterior cruciate ligament injury since March, but the forward sees “light at the end of the tunnel” in his rehabilitation.

“It’s been nice to build myself back up again and try to get myself to a level I never was before,” Townsend told evertontv.

“That’s been the only thing on my mind – how can I get back bigger, better and stronger?

“I’ve been working on strengthening my hamstrings and my calves. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been body-fat wise and weight-wise. Hopefully that stands me in good stead when I do return.

“I’m just over five months in now (to his rehabilitation) and there is still time to hit those markers and progress how I want, so I believe there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

