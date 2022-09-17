Ange Postecoglou: Exposure to tough European experiences will make Celtic better

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ange Postecoglou: Exposure to tough European experiences will make Celtic better

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 2.57pm
Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic are on the right path (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)
Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic are on the right path (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou believes experience and exposure to the Champions League will help them improve their European results.

Postecoglou is sure the Hoops will get their rewards as he looked back on the first two games of their group campaign.

Celtic caused Real Madrid a number of problems before going down 3-0 in their opener and missed even more chances when they drew 1-1 with Shakhtar Donetsk during a dominant display on Wednesday.

Some of the themes of their start have been a success in introducing Postecoglou’s style of attacking football at the top level and the failure to make the most of their opportunities.

The profligacy has been contrasted with Celtic’s clinical start to their domestic campaign, which has seen them post a 9-0 record away win against Dundee United and hit 29 goals across seven games in total.

But Postecoglou said of the comparisons: “It’s experience, isn’t it? Not many teams score nine goals at Champions League level.

“The games are by their nature tighter and the chances are a little bit sharper.

“But you can’t improve on that unless you are exposed to it.

“We know there are areas of improvement for us and part of that is taking the chances that we have, but it’s the most difficult part of our game. And the higher the level you go, the more difficult it gets.

“It’s why the ones who are successful at the highest possible levels in terms of scoring goals and taking chances are the most priceless of assets. They are in a unique space.

“But it doesn’t mean that you can’t get there and you can’t strive to get there.

“I don’t see it as a weakness for us. It’s more a case of, the more we expose ourselves to it, the more we put ourselves in those positions, as I said after the game, we will get the rewards.

“The difficulty is getting to that space in the first place, one to compete at that level, and secondly to create chances at that level. It’s not easy, you are playing against world-class players and world-class teams.

“But we are edging our way to be that kind of team and then the next layer is to turn the opportunities into goals, and then you turn that into victories at that level on a consistent basis.

“But that doesn’t happen at the snap of a finger. It takes time. But that’s what we are trying to build into this group.”

Celtic’s cinch Premiership defence continues in Paisley on Sunday when they look to extend their 100 per cent record against a St Mirren side who have won three of their opening six matches.

Postecoglou said: “Obviously our league form has been really good and I think we have improved every time we have gone out there.

“With no football in the league last weekend we concentrated on the Champions League but our focus is making sure we go out there on Sunday and improve on our performances so far and keep our league form going.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder says his team are not free-flowing (PA)
Chris Wilder finds a positive but admits ‘it’s a bit tough at the moment’
Michael Smith, pictured, had finished runner-up to Peter Wright in the PDC World Championship final (Aaron Chown/PA)
Michael Smith beats Peter Wright at World Series of Darts Finals
Mikel Arteta captained Arsenal during Arsene Wenger’s reign as manager. (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta ‘would love’ to have had Arsene Wenger’s counsel at start of tenure
Wales are heading to the 2022 World Cup (David Davies/PA)
‘Important we respect their culture’ – Wales to address any Qatar issues at camp
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for Barcelona against Elche (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder saw his team draw with Rotherham (PA)
More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham
Chris Kamara has thanked Middlesbrough fans for their support as he battles a condition which affects his speech (Steven Paston/PA)
Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support
Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Paul Ince’s side returned to winning ways (Tim Goode/PA)
Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0