Andy Cook gives Bradford right ingredients to seal victory against Stevenage

Bradford made it four wins in five with a 3-0 victory over Stevenage to continue their push up the Sky Bet League Two table.

Andy Cook added two more to take his goal tally for Mark Hughes’ side to 11 in all competitions this season.

He needed only six minutes to open the scoring, nodding in from Richie Smallwood’s corner after Taye Ashby-Hammond had tipped over a Scott Banks header.

Stevenage came back strongly and Harry Lewis did well to save from Luther James-Wildin.

Carl Piergianni then nodded a long free-kick into Luke Norris but the Stevenage striker headed narrowly over.

Ashby-Hammond denied Cook before Bradford goalkeeper Lewis dived full stretch to keep out Alex Gilbey’s well-struck effort.

Cook claimed his second in the 56th minute after good work from Tyreik Wright.

On-loan Aston Villa winger Wright then got on the scoresheet himself six minutes later as his drive took a deflection to fly past Ashby-Hammond.

Bradford defender Brad Halliday was sent off after picking up a second yellow card for a foul on Saxon Earley.