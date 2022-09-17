Accrington strike after just 30 seconds enough to beat Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Accrington strike after just 30 seconds enough to beat Cheltenham

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 5.02pm
Accrington hosted Cheltenham (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Accrington hosted Cheltenham (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Sean McConville’s goal after just 30 seconds gave Accrington their second win of the campaign in a 1-0 victory over Cheltenham.

The Robins kicked off but Stanley got the ball, Tommy Leigh flicked it on and Shaun Whalley crossed for McConville to tap home his fifth goal of the season.

The Reds, who came into the game on the back of three successive losses, had chances to increase their lead but Liam Coyle fired inches wide and the unmarked Whalley was denied by the legs of goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

It was all Stanley in terms of first-half chances and, towards the end of the half, McConville’s strike found Harvey Rodgers and the ball came back off the woodwork.

McConville had a header kept out by Southwood at the start of the second half but Cheltenham looked livelier after the break and Ryan Broom’s effort was deflected wide.

The Robins put their record goalscorer Alfie May on and Doug Tharme headed a May shot off the line in the final minutes.

