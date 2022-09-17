Steve Bruce denied much-needed win as Norwich rescue point against West Brom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steve Bruce denied much-needed win as Norwich rescue point against West Brom

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 5.02pm
West Brom manager Steve Bruce remains under pressure despite a 1-1 draw at Norwich (Martin Rickett/PA)
West Brom manager Steve Bruce remains under pressure despite a 1-1 draw at Norwich (Martin Rickett/PA)

West Brom boss Steve Bruce remains under pressure after a contentious Norwich equaliser cost his side just a second Sky Bet Championship win of the season.

The former Canaries defender had to endure jeers from his own supporters following defeat to Birmingham in midweek and he was forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at Carrow Road despite the visitors being the better side.

Dara O’Shea’s header had set the Baggies on course for victory but a first Norwich goal for Sam Byram rescued a point for the below-par hosts, with West Brom furious the goal stood as they appealed in vain for handball against the full-back.

Norwich had won their last six league games heading into the meeting as they lived up to their billing as one of the promotion favourites.

However, Dean Smith’s side were ragged and sloppy for large parts of a game they were lucky to take anything from.

The struggling visitors took an early lead, O’Shea drifting in completely unmarked at the back post to head in John Swift’s free-kick.

Swift then saw a penalty claim turned down, hitting the deck following contact from Grant Hanley after Kenny McLean had ceded possession in midfield.

Norwich were surprisingly sluggish in the opening half-hour, failing to test David Button in the Baggies goal with Teemu Pukki and Josh Sargent starved of service.

Out of nowhere, Gabriel Sara almost marked his full league debut for Norwich with a goal as he rattled the crossbar with a strike from an acute angle – the hosts growing increasingly frustrated with the perceived time-wasting from Button.

It was Bruce’s side who threatened after the interval, too, Jayson Molumby and Brandon Thomas-Asante firing just wide of Tim Krul’s left-hand post before Sargent saw an effort deflected behind at the other end.

With the ball not dealt with by the West Brom defence, Norwich drew level in fortuitous circumstances as Pukki’s strike flew past Button via a deflection off Byram.

West Brom’s players were incensed and surrounded referee Thomas Bramall and his assistant Matthew Wilkes claiming the ball had struck Byram on the arm, only for the equaliser to stand.

The former Leeds and West Ham defender was then picked out in the box late on but the West Brom defence did well to clear away with both sides having to settle for a share of the spoils.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Liam Manning was pleased with his side’s performance (Nigel French/PA)
MK Dons have set benchmark with Oxford win, says Liam Manning
Coventry’s Gustavo Hamer fouls Birmingham’s Hannibal Mejbri which results in a red card (Tim Goode/PA)
Absolutely ridiculous – Mark Robins sees red with Gustavo Hamer after dismissal
Rangers’ Antonio Colak scored twice against Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA).
Celebration a message for fans who booed during minute’s silence – Antonio Colak
Darren Moore was happy with what he saw (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Darren Moore delighted with Sheffield Wednesday character after Ipswich comeback
Ryan Porteous was accused of cheating (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin accuses Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of cheating in Dons’ defeat
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton was proud of his players despite their humbling 6-3 defeat by Lincoln (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Joey Barton proud of Bristol Rovers side despite heavy loss to Lincoln
David Martindale’s side are third in the table (Jane Barlow/PA)
David Martindale not getting carried away despite Livingston’s fine form
Alex Neil believed his team should have had a late penalty at Loftus Road (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Alex Neil bemoans late incident after his Stoke team and QPR draw a blank
Michael Duff was not happy with his Barnsley side despite a 3-0 win at Cambridge (Nigel French/PA)
Barnsley boss Michael Duff demands more from Barnsley despite 10-man victory
Nathan Jones savoured victory over Blackburn (Nigel French/PA)
Nathan Jones thrilled as Luton finally produce second-half performance

More from The Courier

James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0
It was a highly charged atmosphere at East End Park.
Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle…
Poor Rab has been without heating or hot water for ages. It's no fun.
RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why
0
A second stunning striker from Cameron Harper won the game for Inverness.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dark Blues downed by…
0