Stockport held to goalless draw by out-of-form Harrogate By Press Association September 17 2022, 5.06pm Stockport halted their losing run (Simon Marper/PA) Harrogate halted a worrying run of four straight defeats with a gutsy 0-0 draw at mid-table rivals Stockport. Stockport were denied by the woodwork early on when skipper Antoni Sarcevic nodded against the crossbar following Kyle Wootton's clipped cross. Sarcevic then saw a point-blank effort brilliantly palmed away by goalkeeper Pete Jameson. At the other end, Harrogate threatened when Luke Armstrong's point-blank header was beaten out by Stockport stopper Vit Jaros. County's Ollie Crankshaw then hit the bar with a smart chip from 25 yards as the hosts continued to dominate. After the restart, Stockport sub Ryan Croasdale curled a 20-yard shot a foot wide of the post. An unmarked Will Collar also headed disappointingly off target as he met Sarcevic's floated free-kick. Harrogate striker Armstrong saw a shot on the turn blocked with 10 minutes left, but his side had been second best. Despite that, they still almost grabbed a late winner when Alex Pattison's shot from a narrow angle was superbly palmed away by Jaros.