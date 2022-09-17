Birthday boy Antonio Colak at the double to see Rangers back to winning ways

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Birthday boy Antonio Colak at the double to see Rangers back to winning ways

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 5.08pm
Rangers’ Antonio Colak celebrates his second goal (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers’ Antonio Colak celebrates his second goal (Steve Welsh/PA)

Antonio Colak celebrated his 29th birthday with a double as Rangers ended a three-game losing streak with a stodgy 2-1 cinch Premiership win over bottom side Dundee United at Ibrox.

The returning Croatia striker took only eight minutes to fire in the opener but the home fans were unimpressed by their side’s frustratingly pedestrian play for much of the rest of the game.

Colak doubled the Light Blues’ lead four minutes after the restart but still there was a lack of real urgency and Tannadice defender Liam Smith reduced the deficit in the 59th minute to ensure a nervy last half-hour.

Rangers moved to within two points of in-form leaders Celtic, who travel to St Mirren on Sunday, but they will need to find much better form after the international break.

United, once again under the charge of caretaker boss Liam Fox, are still seeking a first league win of the season but will take encouragement from aspects of their play.

Despite an improved Gers performance against Napoli in midweek, the 3-0 defeat in the Champions League at Ibrox meant 11 goals conceded and none scored in three games, thus anything other than a victory against the Taysiders was unthinkable.

Allan McGregor remained in goal with Jon McLaughlin still injured but Colak took over from Alfredo Morelos, with 18-year-old Leon King in for James Sands and 20-year-old midfielder Charlie McCann making his first league start.

Veteran striker Steven Fletcher was absent from the visitors’ squad with a thigh complaint, replaced by former Gers winger Glenn Middleton.

Before the game Dundee United fans disrupted the minute’s silence in memory of the Queen which led to some rancour. Boos and some chanting could be heard emanating from the corner of the stadium which housed several hundred Terrors supporters.

Rangers pounded the United defence from the kick-off and Ryan Kent and Scott Arfield missed chances before Colak struck.

Tennis star Andy Murray, centre, in the crowd at Ibrox
Tennis star Andy Murray, centre, was in the crowd at Ibrox (Steve Welsh/PA)

Skipper James Tavernier drove forward after robbing Ian Harkes and picked out the striker, who took a touch into the penalty area before driving low past United keeper Carljohan Eriksson for his eighth goal of the season.

The expected onslaught failed to materialise.

United came back into the game but Arfield passed up another opportunity when played in by Ryan Jack, missing the target with his drive from 16 yards.

Back came the Tannadice side again to the exasperation of the home fans and McGregor used his foot to stop Middleton’s right-footed drive.

There was a United penalty claim early in the second half when attacker Tony Watt went down under pressure from Gers left-back Borna Barisic but referee Kevin Clancy took no action.

Barisic was then involved in the second Gers goal, his cross from the left knocked in at the near post by Colak.

Antonio Colak, centre, scores Rangers’ second goal
Antonio Colak scores Rangers’ second goal (Steve Welsh/PA)

However, moments after Sadat Anaku replaced Middleton, the United substitute was involved in the build-up to their goal with Jamie McGrath playing in Smith, whose low drive came off McGregor and flew high into the net.

Anxiety gripped Ibrox tight and groans were never far away as fans recalled the ease in which Celtic won 9-0 win at Tannadice last month.

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst took action and Arfield and Jack were replaced by Scott Wright and Malik Tillman in the 69th minute and, as the play stretched, Eriksson made saves from both newcomers but it was Rangers who were glad to hear the final whistle.

