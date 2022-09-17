Dapo Afolayan leaves it late to boost Bolton to victory over Peterborough

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dapo Afolayan’s deflected goal four minutes from time saw Bolton pick up their fourth successive win in all competitions with a hard-earned 1-0 success over Peterborough at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Afolayan, who joined the action as a 70th-minute replacement for Kyle Dempsey, saw his shot take a wicked deflection past the unfortunate Posh goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom.

It was especially tough on Bergstrom, who had made two superb saves at the start of the second half to deny Jack Iredale and Dion Charles as Wanderers failed to turn their dominance into goals.

Ian Evatt’s side recovered from a lethargic start and thought they had scored on the half-hour mark when George Thomason turned the ball into the net but the referee had already blown for an infringement in the six-yard box.

Gethin Jones also went close to scoring for Bolton when his header hit a post in first-half stoppage time.

Despite a lively start, Peterborough did not threaten James Trafford in the Bolton goal; they were unable to muster a shot on target, with a long-range effort from Ben Thompson in the 38th minute proving their best moment.