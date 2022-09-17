Huddersfield start life after Danny Schofield with win over Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Huddersfield start life after Danny Schofield with win over Cardiff

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 5.09pm
Jordan Rhodes scored for Town (Richard sellers/PA)
Jordan Rhodes scored for Town (Richard sellers/PA)

Huddersfield claimed only their second Championship win of the season as veteran striker Jordan Rhodes fired them to a 1-0 home success over Cardiff in their first game since the sacking of head coach Danny Schofield.

Town showed plenty of early industry in their first outing after the departure of Schofield following the 2-1 home defeat by Wigan on Tuesday, with coaches Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley in temporary charge.

Schofield left the club with the Terriers in the bottom two having taken one win from eight Championship matches.

They were rewarded for their bright start in the eighth minute when Rhodes was fed by Duane Holmes on the edge of the Cardiff area and took a touch before shooting low into the bottom-right corner.

Holmes tested Ryan Allsop with a shot shortly after but it was too close to the Cardiff goalkeeper.

In Cardiff’s first attack Callum Robinson shot well over and the recent arrival from West Brom also saw his weak penalty saved by Lee Nicholls midway through the half.

The spot-kick had been awarded by referee Dean Whitestone as Tino Anjorin went to hook away a bouncing ball and his foot made contact with the head of Andy Rinomhota.

Robinson should have done better when he failed to control a long ball over the home defence from Ryan Wintle with only Nicholls to beat after half an hour.

Cardiff’s Callum O’Dowda hit his free-kick straight at Nicholls from the edge of the area and the home side went into the break ahead.

Huddersfield started the second half well but Rhodes headed straight at Allsop when an inswinging free-kick from Yuta Nakayama found him at the far post.

Jack Rudoni took too long after a Rhodes flicked header had sent him clear and Cedric Kipre got back to block his shot.

Half-time substitute Mark Harris fired a ball across goal which Nicholls intercepted with Robinson lurking unmarked on the hour as Cardiff looked in vain for an equaliser.

Rhodes then headed well over from a Nakayama cross and the home side invited pressure when Rinomhota was tripped by David Kasumu on the right but Wintle’s free-kick was cleared and Rubin Colwill’s follow-up shot was blocked.

Harris was then flagged offside when Robinson’s pass found him on the edge of the Huddersfield area.

Rhodes tried his luck with a high long-range effort which forced the back-pedalling Allsop to tip around the post and Sorba Thomas fired wide deep into added time.

