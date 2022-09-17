Conor Hourihane’s brace earns Derby victory against Wycombe By Press Association September 17 2022, 5.16pm Conor Hourihane (left) celebrates his winner with Eiran Cashin (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A second-half Conor Hourihane double earned Derby a 2-1 comeback win over Wycombe. The visitors had started strongly and went ahead in the 15th minute when Anis Mehmeti got in on the left, beat two defenders and fired low into the bottom corner. Derby were second best and it took until the 34th minute before Wycombe goalkeeper Max Stryjek was tested by a 25-yard effort from Eiran Cashin. The home side came to life in the 42nd minute when Louie Sibley and David McGoldrick had shots blocked before McGoldrick’s chip was turned over by Stryjek. McGoldrick had a chance in the 49th minute when he broke clear on the right only to be denied by Stryjek, who tipped a Nathaniel Mendez-Laing shot against the crossbar nine minutes later. It was all Derby and they equalised in the 72nd minute when Hourihane fired into the top-right corner from outside the box. Hourihane struck again in the 86th minute from 12 yards, but Joe Wildsmith saved brilliantly from Sullay Kaikai in stoppage time. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Paul Heckingbottom feels leaders Sheffield United still have more to give Liam Rosenior urged Derby to ‘stay calm’ as they hit back to see off… Carlisle’s character impresses boss Paul Simpson MK Dons have set benchmark with Oxford win, says Liam Manning Absolutely ridiculous – Mark Robins sees red with Gustavo Hamer after dismissal Celebration a message for fans who booed during minute’s silence – Antonio Colak Darren Moore delighted with Sheffield Wednesday character after Ipswich comeback Jim Goodwin accuses Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of cheating in Dons’ defeat Joey Barton proud of Bristol Rovers side despite heavy loss to Lincoln David Martindale not getting carried away despite Livingston’s fine form More from The Courier 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0 Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle… RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why 0