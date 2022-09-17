Conor Hourihane’s brace earns Derby victory against Wycombe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A second-half Conor Hourihane double earned Derby a 2-1 comeback win over Wycombe.

The visitors had started strongly and went ahead in the 15th minute when Anis Mehmeti got in on the left, beat two defenders and fired low into the bottom corner.

Derby were second best and it took until the 34th minute before Wycombe goalkeeper Max Stryjek was tested by a 25-yard effort from Eiran Cashin.

The home side came to life in the 42nd minute when Louie Sibley and David McGoldrick had shots blocked before McGoldrick’s chip was turned over by Stryjek.

McGoldrick had a chance in the 49th minute when he broke clear on the right only to be denied by Stryjek, who tipped a Nathaniel Mendez-Laing shot against the crossbar nine minutes later.

It was all Derby and they equalised in the 72nd minute when Hourihane fired into the top-right corner from outside the box.

Hourihane struck again in the 86th minute from 12 yards, but Joe Wildsmith saved brilliantly from Sullay Kaikai in stoppage time.