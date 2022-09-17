Livingston up to third after Cristian Montano header

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Livingston up to third after Cristian Montano header

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 5.18pm
Cristian Montano struck for Livi (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cristian Montano struck for Livi (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Livingston moved up to third in the cinch Premiership after Cristian Montano’s goal was enough to secure a 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

The Colombian headed home in the 25th minute to take his tally for the season to three and hand the Lions three successive league home wins for the first time since February 2020.

It was no less than they deserved as the West Lothian side celebrated a third consecutive victory over their Ayrshire opponents for the first time in their history.

David Martindale made two alterations to the home line-up with Kurtis Guthrie in for Esmael Goncalves while James Penrice dropped out for Dylan Bahamboula.

Meanwhile there were four changes to the Kilmarnock side which lost to Hibernian last time out.

There was a debut for Christian Doidge in attack following his loan move from Hibs while Zach Hemming returned from injury to make his first Premiership start of the campaign.

Jeriel Dorsett replaced the suspended Ash Taylor in defence with Rory McKenzie selected ahead of Oli Shaw but they were unable to halt the powerful hosts.

Montano created the first opportunity of the match after 10 minutes as his clever wing play set up Stephane Omeonga but he fired over the bar to the relief of Hemming and the Killie defence.

After failing to make the most of several set-play opportunities, Livi eventually made one count. Sean Kelly’s corner from the right was met by Montano, who escaped the attention of his marker to head into the net.

Jason Holt came close to doubling Livingston’s advantage minutes later but Joe Wright was on hand to make a vital block yards from the line.

Having lost 10 of their last 11 away Premiership matches, Kilmarnock were struggling to create any clear-cut chances with Danny Armstrong’s run and cross as close as they came in the first period.

Lewis Mayo went into the book on the cusp of the break for a foul on Kelly while trying to connect with a bouncing ball in the Livingston box.

Killie made a triple change on the hour mark as Jordan Jones, Brad Lyons and Fraser Murray were introduced as the visitors looked to show more attacking intent.

But Livingston remained in control and Scott Pittman should have made the game safe in the 75th minute after Ben Chrisene slipped but the midfielder screwed his effort wide of the target when it looked easier to score.

Killie were still in the contest and Mayo squandered a glorious chance to equalise as he failed to place a free header on target from the centre of the box.

That miss proved to be costly as Livingston closed out the match while the visitors head into the international break without a goal or a point on their travels so far this season.

