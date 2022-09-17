Jesurun Uchegbulam rescues point for Chesterfield from draw at Yeovil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chesterfield substitute Jesurun Uchegbulam’s late equaliser salvaged his side a 2-2 draw at Yeovil and kept them top of the Vanarama National League table.

Uchegbulam struck from close range in the closing stages soon after Yeovil had regained the lead through Josh Staunton as the Spireites twice fought back to preserve their unbeaten start to the season.

Chesterfield skipper Jamie Grimes had cancelled out French striker Gime Toure’s early opener for Yeovil before the interval.

Chesterfield’s defence was caught out by a ball over the top in the fourth minute and Toure prodded Yeovil in front.

The visitors were quick to respond. Jeff King’s cross was parried by Yeovil goalkeeper Grant Smith and Grimes steered home the rebound.

Chesterfield had little to show for their second-half dominance and boss Paul Cook was booked for remonstrating with the referee before Yeovil regained the lead.

Ben Richards-Everton headed a corner back across the face of goal and Staunton bundled the ball over the goal-line, only for Uchegbulam to squeeze home the equaliser with three minutes remaining.