Tom Ince the difference as Reading win at Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Tom Ince the difference as Reading win at Wigan

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 5.22pm
Tom Ince scored the only goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Tom Ince scored the only goal (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Tom Ince’s brilliant free-kick just after the hour mark gave Reading a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Wigan.

Ince’s strike settled the game and earned the Royals a fifth win in seven matches.

The opening to the game was played at a procession pace with very little happening before both sides created, but could not take, really good chances just before the half-hour mark.

For Reading, Junior Hoilett got to the byline and pulled it back to Lucas Joao, who fired over the bar from eight yards.

At the other end, Wigan skipper Tendayi Darikwa – back after a dislocated shoulder – crossed and Josh Magennis’ flick header floated just wide of the far post.

Wigan were then indebted to centre-back Curtis Tilt for a phenomenal piece of defending when Joao looked a certain scorer from a left-wing cross. Somehow Tilt managed to get across the attacker and hooked the ball away from danger, to Joao’s astonishment.

With neither goalkeeper being called upon in the first half, the game livened up after the break.

Ince’s inswinging free-kick from the right flew all the way through the home box and only just past the far post.

Hoilett then sent in another teasing delivery from the right but this time Tom McIntyre could only divert the ball off target.

But the Royals continued to press and eventually broke the deadlock after 63 minutes.

Ince lined up a free-kick 20 yards from goal, in an ideal position for a left-footer. His connection was perfect and the ball flew over the wall and past Ben Amos into the back of the Wigan net.

Wigan’s response was strong and Will Keane almost levelled the scores within five minutes. However, his flick header from James McClean’s cross hit the inside of the far post, with the ball rolling back along the line before being hacked clear.

Reading missed a great chance to kill the game after 73 minutes when McIntyre’s cross led to a free header for Ince eight yards out, but the goalscorer could only head into the ground and the ball bounced over and wide of the target.

Seconds later at the other end, Wigan wasted an even better opportunity to score. Callum Lang raced clean through on goal but elected to hit the bouncing ball on the half-volley and blazed high over the crossbar.

It was end to end stuff at this point, with substitute Yakou Meite being played in by Ince, but Amos was off his line in a flash to make a fine block.

Wigan were boosted by eight added minutes but substitute Charlie Wyke headed Max Power’s cross over with their closest effort.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Alex Morris’ side beat Crawley (Danny Lawson/PA)
It has been an OK start – Alex Morris satisfied with Crewe
Paul Heckingbottom feels there is still more to come from Sheffield United following the win over Preston (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom feels leaders Sheffield United still have more to give
Liam Rosenior was pleased with Derby’s victory (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Liam Rosenior urged Derby to ‘stay calm’ as they hit back to see off…
Paul Simpson was impressed with his team’s spirit in the win over AFC Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)
Carlisle’s character impresses boss Paul Simpson
Liam Manning was pleased with his side’s performance (Nigel French/PA)
MK Dons have set benchmark with Oxford win, says Liam Manning
Coventry’s Gustavo Hamer fouls Birmingham’s Hannibal Mejbri which results in a red card (Tim Goode/PA)
Absolutely ridiculous – Mark Robins sees red with Gustavo Hamer after dismissal
Rangers’ Antonio Colak scored twice against Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA).
Celebration a message for fans who booed during minute’s silence – Antonio Colak
Darren Moore was happy with what he saw (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Darren Moore delighted with Sheffield Wednesday character after Ipswich comeback
Ryan Porteous was accused of cheating (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin accuses Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of cheating in Dons’ defeat
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton was proud of his players despite their humbling 6-3 defeat by Lincoln (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Joey Barton proud of Bristol Rovers side despite heavy loss to Lincoln

More from The Courier

Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0
It was a highly charged atmosphere at East End Park.
Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle…
Poor Rab has been without heating or hot water for ages. It's no fun.
RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why
0