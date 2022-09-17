Dorking deal first defeat to Notts County as James McShane hits hat-trick

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

James McShane scored a hat-trick to help Dorking defeat Notts County 3-1 at Meadowbank and end the Magpies’ unbeaten start to the Vanarama National League season.

Dorking opened the scoring in the 19th minute when McShane superbly lobbed Sam Slocombe in between the County sticks from 25 yards out to make it 1-0.

The Magpies had their equaliser five minutes into the second half when Cedwyn Scott cut in from the left and smashed home at the near post to level the scores at 1-1.

Wanderers had to wait until the 90th minute to get their second and McShane added his second when he was first to react to his initial effort which crashed back off a post, nudging into the net to give the hosts a lead.

McShane grabbed the match ball and sealed all three points late into stoppage time when he tapped home a rebound from Ryan Seager’s initial effort to hand Notts County their first loss of the campaign.