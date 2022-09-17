Sam Hoskins moves into double figures as he helps Northampton to victory

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton claimed a third straight win in Sky Bet League Two as they saw off bottom-of-the-table Rochdale 3-0 at Sixfields.

Sam Hoskins took his tally for the season to 10 with two second-half strikes, with the Cobblers having gone in at the break ahead thanks to a superb goal from skipper Jon Guthrie.

Dale started the game well, with Abraham Odoh causing Northampton problems, but as the half wore on their attacking threat waned.

The home side gradually worked their way into the contest and felt aggrieved in the 20th minute when Hoskins tucked a cross-shot from Mitch Pinnock into the net, but he was deemed to be offside.

Kieron Bowie was then inches wide with a snapshot, but the Cobblers took the lead just before half-time through skipper Guthrie, who produced a stunning left-foot volley from 20 yards that looped over Dale goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell and into the top right-hand corner.

Northampton should have doubled their lead just after the restart, but Ali Koiki blazed over from 10 yards.

Dale’s Liam Kelly had the chance to make the Cobblers pay after 63 minutes but sliced his shot wide from 12 yards.

The Cobblers kept pressing and with 72 minutes played they were awarded a penalty when substitute Ben Fox was tripped in the box.

Hoskins stepped up to take the spot-kick, and although his initial effort was saved low to his right by O’Donnell, the in-form striker was on hand to head the bouncing ball home on the rebound.

Town’s top scorer then sealed the points with a third after 81 minutes, tapping home Fox’s cross at the far post.