Callum Guy's long-awaited goal proves the difference as Carlisle edge home By Press Association September 17 2022, 5.22pm Callum Guy ended his wait for a goal (PA) Callum Guy scored his first goal for Carlisle in the 2-1 Sky Bet League Two win over AFC Wimbledon. Guy found the back of the net at the 97th time of asking, before Ayoub Assal levelled. However, Kristian Dennis wrapped up the points for the Cumbrians with nine minutes to go. Paul Huntington, Jordan Gibson and Owen Moxon all had half-chances for Carlisle in the opening 30 minutes, with George Marsh sending a half-volley wide for Wimbledon after Jack Currie teed him up. Guy put Carlisle ahead seconds before the break with a cool finish from the edge of the box. Goalkeeper Nikola Tzanev got down well to keep out the hosts' Omari Patrick early in the second half. Finley Back failed to get enough on a header before Gibson had a shot blocked. Assal levelled with a confident finish after latching on to Josh Davison's knockdown just before the hour. Paris Maghoma dragged a shot wide for the Dons, before Harry Pell had a free-kick saved, before Dennis settled the outcome, heading home from Jack Armer's knockdown.