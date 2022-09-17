Adam Marriott scores twice as Bromley brush aside Maidstone By Press Association September 17 2022, 5.25pm Adam Marriott scored twice in Bromley’s 3-0 victory over Maidstone (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Adam Marriott scored either side of half-time to help Bromley record their fifth win of the season with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Maidstone at Hayes Lane. The hosts hit the front in the 15th minute when Omar Sowunmi scrambled the ball into the net from close range after a corner. They doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when Corey Whitely’s drilled ball into the box was met by Marriott. Marriott grabbed his second of the afternoon, and fourth of the campaign, three minutes into the second period after Whitely’s initial effort had been parried into his path by Yusuf Mersin. Whitely could have also got on the scoresheet himself but blazed over the bar from close range. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport It has been an OK start – Alex Morris satisfied with Crewe Paul Heckingbottom feels leaders Sheffield United still have more to give Liam Rosenior urged Derby to ‘stay calm’ as they hit back to see off… Carlisle’s character impresses boss Paul Simpson MK Dons have set benchmark with Oxford win, says Liam Manning Absolutely ridiculous – Mark Robins sees red with Gustavo Hamer after dismissal Celebration a message for fans who booed during minute’s silence – Antonio Colak Darren Moore delighted with Sheffield Wednesday character after Ipswich comeback Jim Goodwin accuses Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of cheating in Dons’ defeat Joey Barton proud of Bristol Rovers side despite heavy loss to Lincoln More from The Courier 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0 Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle… RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why 0