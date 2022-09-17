Adam Marriott scores twice as Bromley brush aside Maidstone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adam Marriott scored either side of half-time to help Bromley record their fifth win of the season with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Maidstone at Hayes Lane.

The hosts hit the front in the 15th minute when Omar Sowunmi scrambled the ball into the net from close range after a corner.

They doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time when Corey Whitely’s drilled ball into the box was met by Marriott.

Marriott grabbed his second of the afternoon, and fourth of the campaign, three minutes into the second period after Whitely’s initial effort had been parried into his path by Yusuf Mersin.

Whitely could have also got on the scoresheet himself but blazed over the bar from close range.