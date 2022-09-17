Scott Brown goal lifts Raith and knocks Ayr off top spot in Championship By Press Association September 17 2022, 5.29pm Raith striker Brad Young scored his first goal for the club after joining on loan from Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Scott Brown fired Raith’s late winner as Ayr were knocked off top spot in the cinch Championship after a 3-2 defeat at Stark’s Park. Ayr fought back from 2-0 down after Brad Young and Andy Murdoch had cancelled out first-half goals from Raith pair Kyle Connell and Sam Stanton. But Raith midfielder Brown struck an 83rd-minute winner to halt Ayr’s six-game unbeaten start to the season. Connell fired the Kirkcaldy side into an eighth-minute lead when he turned inside his defender and slotted home following Aidan Connolly’s cross. Dipo Akinyemi ‘s free-kick struck a post for Ayr before Raith doubled their lead in the 35th minute as Stanton finished a sweeping counter-attack following a corner. Ayr responded after the break and reduced the deficit through on-loan Aston Villa forward Young, who converted Akinyemi’s ball into the six-yard box. Raith striker Connell’s shot hit the crossbar before Murdoch’s angled finish hauled Ayr level, only for Brown to drill home a low finish for the winner. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport It has been an OK start – Alex Morris satisfied with Crewe Paul Heckingbottom feels leaders Sheffield United still have more to give Liam Rosenior urged Derby to ‘stay calm’ as they hit back to see off… Carlisle’s character impresses boss Paul Simpson MK Dons have set benchmark with Oxford win, says Liam Manning Absolutely ridiculous – Mark Robins sees red with Gustavo Hamer after dismissal Celebration a message for fans who booed during minute’s silence – Antonio Colak Darren Moore delighted with Sheffield Wednesday character after Ipswich comeback Jim Goodwin accuses Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of cheating in Dons’ defeat Joey Barton proud of Bristol Rovers side despite heavy loss to Lincoln More from The Courier 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0 Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle… RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why 0