Omar Beckles goal sees off Walsall to extend Leyton Orient’s lead at the top

Leyton Orient extended their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two to four points thanks to a goal by central defender Omar Beckles in a 1-0 win over Walsall.

Ruel Sotiriou squandered a wonderful chance to put the home side in front after just 70 seconds when he seized onto a back pass by Emmanuel Monthe but dallied and the chance went begging.

The first half proved a tame affair with Orient, despite their greater possession, unable to trouble a solid Walsall defence well marshalled by central defenders Monthe and Donervon Daniels.

The most exciting moment of a turgid period came on 25 minutes when Isaac Hutchinson tested home goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux who saved the effort at the second attempt.

The stalemate was broken after 58 minutes. George Moncur exchanged passes with Tom James and the former crossed into the box where Beckles stuck out a foot and saw the ball roll slowly across the line.

The goal galvanised the home side, who started to execute passes with a purpose that had earlier been absent, as they dictated matters from thereon without being able to add to their tally.