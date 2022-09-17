Josh Rees earns Boreham Wood a point in draw with Gateshead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Josh Rees secured a point for Boreham Wood in a 1-1 draw at Gateshead.

Lirak Hasani blasted the hosts into a 15th-minute lead with a volley from the edge of the box.

But five minutes after half-time Boreham Wood equalised when Rees pounced on a goalkeeping error by Daniel Langley.

Langley made some amends when he saved well from Lee Ndlovu late on.