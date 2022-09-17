Arbroath stay bottom despite beating Greenock Morton for first win of season By Press Association September 17 2022, 5.30pm Arbroath earned their first league win of the season after beating Greenock 2-1 (Robin Parker/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Arbroath earned their first Scottish Championship win of the season after beating 10-man Greenock Morton 2-1. Dale Hilson and Michael McKenna scored the goals for the Red Lichties, who remain bottom of the table. Arbroath took the lead in the 12th minute when Hilson tapped the ball in at the back post from a Marcel Oakley cross. Jai Quitongo twice went close for Greenock, having his initial shot saved by Derek Gaston before smashing the rebound over the bar. The Red Lichties were awarded a penalty five minutes before the break, with McKenna doubling the lead from the spot. Hilson nearly had his second but his strike was well defended by the Ton before Gaston was called into action at the other end to save Robbie Crawford’s shot. Morton pulled one back in stoppage time when Lewis McGrattan tapped home from close range before Quitongo was dismissed after a second yellow card. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport It has been an OK start – Alex Morris satisfied with Crewe Paul Heckingbottom feels leaders Sheffield United still have more to give Liam Rosenior urged Derby to ‘stay calm’ as they hit back to see off… Carlisle’s character impresses boss Paul Simpson MK Dons have set benchmark with Oxford win, says Liam Manning Absolutely ridiculous – Mark Robins sees red with Gustavo Hamer after dismissal Celebration a message for fans who booed during minute’s silence – Antonio Colak Darren Moore delighted with Sheffield Wednesday character after Ipswich comeback Jim Goodwin accuses Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of cheating in Dons’ defeat Joey Barton proud of Bristol Rovers side despite heavy loss to Lincoln More from The Courier 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0 Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle… RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why 0