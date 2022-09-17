Oldham win John Sheridan’s last game in charge By Press Association September 17 2022, 5.32pm John Sheridan’s final game in charge of Oldham saw them beat Eastleigh 3-2 (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up John Sheridan’s final game in charge of Oldham ended in a 3-2 win over Eastleigh following Charlie Wellens’ late strike. Earlier this week Latics announced Sheridan, who is in his sixth spell in charge of the club, would step down as manager by mutual consent after this match. Oldham took the lead three minutes in when Ben Tollitt picked out Luke Burgess in the box and he tucked home. The Spitfires levelled in the 29th minute when Magnus Norman saved Danny Whitehall’s shot, but the forward was able to score the rebound before he added a second nine minutes later with a volley. Oldham equalised in the 65th minute when Dan Gardner put a cross into the box and Mike Fondop was there to tap in. Wellens then found the winner for Latics in the 89th minute with a strike from a tight angle to finish Sheridan’s time in charge on a high. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport It has been an OK start – Alex Morris satisfied with Crewe Paul Heckingbottom feels leaders Sheffield United still have more to give Liam Rosenior urged Derby to ‘stay calm’ as they hit back to see off… Carlisle’s character impresses boss Paul Simpson MK Dons have set benchmark with Oxford win, says Liam Manning Absolutely ridiculous – Mark Robins sees red with Gustavo Hamer after dismissal Celebration a message for fans who booed during minute’s silence – Antonio Colak Darren Moore delighted with Sheffield Wednesday character after Ipswich comeback Jim Goodwin accuses Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of cheating in Dons’ defeat Joey Barton proud of Bristol Rovers side despite heavy loss to Lincoln More from The Courier 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0 Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle… RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why 0