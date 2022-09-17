Southend hold high-flying Wrexham to a goalless draw By Press Association September 17 2022, 5.36pm Southend and Wrexham drew a blank at Roots Hall (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Southend shared the Vanarama National League points with high-flying Wrexham as the teams played out a 0-0 draw at Roots Hall. Wrexham midfielder Jordan Davies nearly got the visitors off to a good start, but his low effort went inches wide of the post at the 15-minute mark. Striker Ollie Palmer nearly broke the deadlock soon after, but saw his attempt at an opener brilliantly blocked by Shrimpers goalkeeper Collin Andeng Ndi. Wrexham loanee Jake Hyde thought he had done enough to make the decisive breakthrough for the home side in the second half – but the offside flag was quickly raised and the goal disallowed. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport It has been an OK start – Alex Morris satisfied with Crewe Paul Heckingbottom feels leaders Sheffield United still have more to give Liam Rosenior urged Derby to ‘stay calm’ as they hit back to see off… Carlisle’s character impresses boss Paul Simpson MK Dons have set benchmark with Oxford win, says Liam Manning Absolutely ridiculous – Mark Robins sees red with Gustavo Hamer after dismissal Celebration a message for fans who booed during minute’s silence – Antonio Colak Darren Moore delighted with Sheffield Wednesday character after Ipswich comeback Jim Goodwin accuses Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of cheating in Dons’ defeat Joey Barton proud of Bristol Rovers side despite heavy loss to Lincoln More from The Courier 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0 Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle… RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why 0