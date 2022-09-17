Josh Gordon double sinks Newport to send Barrow into second spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two goals from Josh Gordon sealed a 2-0 win for Barrow at Newport as the high-flying Bluebirds moved up to second in the Sky Bet League Two table.

The home side, who have now lost six of their nine league matches this season, drop to 19th after a match in which they dominated possession without properly testing Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman.

Adam Lewis clipped the bar for the Exiles with a cross but Gordon should have put the visitors ahead early on and he made no mistake in the final minute of the first half when he raced on to a ball over the top and bundled his shot past Nick Townsend.

That was the eighth time in nine matches that County had conceded the first goal and Gordon sealed the win with his second from the penalty spot just before the hour mark.

Gordon sent Townsend the wrong way from the spot after 20-year-old Aston Villa loanee Hayden Lindley, making his first start in the EFL, chopped down Robbie Gotts in the area.