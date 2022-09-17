Jacob Wakeling earns Swindon win over Doncaster By Press Association September 17 2022, 5.38pm Jacob Wakeling scored Swindon’s goal (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jacob Wakeling netted the only goal of the game as Swindon extended their unbeaten run and consigned Doncaster to a third consecutive defeat. Wakeling’s 59th-minute strike secured a deserved win for Scott Lindsey’s side, who have not been beaten in League Two since the opening day. While there were few chances of real note for either side, the majority of those created came for Swindon, who were comfortable in possession throughout. Rovers on the other hand were largely flat, with their play lacking any real tempo as their strong start to the season continued to fade. Young defender Bobby Faulkner denied Ronan Darcy with a block in the only clear-cut opportunity of the first period. Rovers keeper Jonathan Mitchell produced a brilliant reaction save after a Jonny Williams strike deflected on the way through. Wakeling turned in a Ben Gladwin ball from close range to give Swindon the lead. And it was the visitors who looked more likely to add to the score with Rovers struggling to create. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport It has been an OK start – Alex Morris satisfied with Crewe Paul Heckingbottom feels leaders Sheffield United still have more to give Liam Rosenior urged Derby to ‘stay calm’ as they hit back to see off… Carlisle’s character impresses boss Paul Simpson MK Dons have set benchmark with Oxford win, says Liam Manning Absolutely ridiculous – Mark Robins sees red with Gustavo Hamer after dismissal Celebration a message for fans who booed during minute’s silence – Antonio Colak Darren Moore delighted with Sheffield Wednesday character after Ipswich comeback Jim Goodwin accuses Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of cheating in Dons’ defeat Joey Barton proud of Bristol Rovers side despite heavy loss to Lincoln More from The Courier 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0 Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle… RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why 0