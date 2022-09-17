Scunthorpe leave it late to draw with York By Press Association September 17 2022, 5.42pm A late equaliser from Rob Apter saw the spoils shared between Scunthorpe and York as they drew 1-1 (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A late equaliser from Rob Apter saw the spoils shared between Scunthorpe and York as they drew 1-1. The point lifts the Iron from the bottom of the National League table into 23rd while York drop down into eighth, just outside of the play-off places. York were awarded a penalty when Mitch Hancox was fouled in the box and Lenell John-Lewis slotted home from the spot to give the Minstermen the lead in the 23rd minute. Scunthorpe had chances in the second half when Jai Rowe fired over the bar and Alfie Beestin had a good header saved by Ethan Ross. The Iron found an equaliser two minutes from the whistle when Apter’s shot took a deflection off a defender and went into the net. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport It has been an OK start – Alex Morris satisfied with Crewe Paul Heckingbottom feels leaders Sheffield United still have more to give Liam Rosenior urged Derby to ‘stay calm’ as they hit back to see off… Carlisle’s character impresses boss Paul Simpson MK Dons have set benchmark with Oxford win, says Liam Manning Absolutely ridiculous – Mark Robins sees red with Gustavo Hamer after dismissal Celebration a message for fans who booed during minute’s silence – Antonio Colak Darren Moore delighted with Sheffield Wednesday character after Ipswich comeback Jim Goodwin accuses Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of cheating in Dons’ defeat Joey Barton proud of Bristol Rovers side despite heavy loss to Lincoln More from The Courier 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0 Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle… RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why 0