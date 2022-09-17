Mansfield move into play-off spots with comfortable win at struggling Gillingham By Press Association September 17 2022, 5.44pm George Lapslie got Mansfield’s second goal in the win at Gillingham (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A dominant Mansfield moved into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places and heaped further pressure on struggling Gillingham with a 2-0 win at Priestfield. Lucas Akins’ volley opened the scoring and although he missed a spot-kick minutes later, the visitors went into the break with a two-goal lead thanks to George Lapslie’s effort. After a minute’s silence and a hearty rendition of the national anthem, Nigel Clough’s team began an onslaught on the Gillingham goal. Sustained Mansfield pressure led to Akins’ 17th-minute opener, which he converted from a Kellan Gordon cross. The striker could have doubled his tally on the half-hour mark, but Glenn Morris palmed the spot-kick to safety. However, Morris was left stranded three minutes later when Lapslie – felled for the penalty – latched onto a header from deep before rounding the goalkeeper and finishing into an empty net. Gillingham threatened little in the second period, hardly testing the Mansfield defence – and there were boos from home supporters at full-time. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport It has been an OK start – Alex Morris satisfied with Crewe Paul Heckingbottom feels leaders Sheffield United still have more to give Liam Rosenior urged Derby to ‘stay calm’ as they hit back to see off… Carlisle’s character impresses boss Paul Simpson MK Dons have set benchmark with Oxford win, says Liam Manning Absolutely ridiculous – Mark Robins sees red with Gustavo Hamer after dismissal Celebration a message for fans who booed during minute’s silence – Antonio Colak Darren Moore delighted with Sheffield Wednesday character after Ipswich comeback Jim Goodwin accuses Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of cheating in Dons’ defeat Joey Barton proud of Bristol Rovers side despite heavy loss to Lincoln More from The Courier 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0 Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle… RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why 0