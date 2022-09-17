Solihull held at home by Barnet

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Solihull remained third in the National League table after playing out a 1-1 draw at home to Barnet.

Ryan De Havilland got the visitors off to a flying start after the hosts failed to deal with an early cross.

The midfielder took full advantage, latching on to the ball and poking in the opener after three minutes.

Andrew Dallas fired home from the spot after Josh Kelly was brought down in the box to send the sides into the interval level.

But neither team could muster a winner after the break.