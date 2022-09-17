Solihull held at home by Barnet By Press Association September 17 2022, 5.46pm Solihull (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Solihull remained third in the National League table after playing out a 1-1 draw at home to Barnet. Ryan De Havilland got the visitors off to a flying start after the hosts failed to deal with an early cross. The midfielder took full advantage, latching on to the ball and poking in the opener after three minutes. Andrew Dallas fired home from the spot after Josh Kelly was brought down in the box to send the sides into the interval level. But neither team could muster a winner after the break. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport It has been an OK start – Alex Morris satisfied with Crewe Paul Heckingbottom feels leaders Sheffield United still have more to give Liam Rosenior urged Derby to ‘stay calm’ as they hit back to see off… Carlisle’s character impresses boss Paul Simpson MK Dons have set benchmark with Oxford win, says Liam Manning Absolutely ridiculous – Mark Robins sees red with Gustavo Hamer after dismissal Celebration a message for fans who booed during minute’s silence – Antonio Colak Darren Moore delighted with Sheffield Wednesday character after Ipswich comeback Jim Goodwin accuses Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of cheating in Dons’ defeat Joey Barton proud of Bristol Rovers side despite heavy loss to Lincoln More from The Courier 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0 Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle… RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why 0