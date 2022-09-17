Emile Acquah helps Maidenhead return to winning ways with goal to sink Woking By Press Association September 17 2022, 5.50pm Emile Acquah scored the only goal of the game as Maidenhead returned to winning ways (Robert Perry/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emile Acquah scored the only goal of the game as Maidenhead returned to winning ways by beating Woking 1-0. The striker’s second-half strike means the Magpies pick up their first three points since the middle of August, while Woking drop to 10th in the Vanarama National League table. The Cardinals had a chance to find the opener when James Daly’s headed effort hit a post but Maidenhead were able to clear. Daly had another chance moments later before Cole Kpekawa was on target for Maidenhead, with Craig Ross able to save. The Cardinals came close in the second half when Daly picked out Padraig Amond, however his effort flew wide. Maidenhead found the winner in the 74th minute when Acquah tapped in from a low Ashley Nathaniel-George cross to seal the three points. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport It has been an OK start – Alex Morris satisfied with Crewe Paul Heckingbottom feels leaders Sheffield United still have more to give Liam Rosenior urged Derby to ‘stay calm’ as they hit back to see off… Carlisle’s character impresses boss Paul Simpson MK Dons have set benchmark with Oxford win, says Liam Manning Absolutely ridiculous – Mark Robins sees red with Gustavo Hamer after dismissal Celebration a message for fans who booed during minute’s silence – Antonio Colak Darren Moore delighted with Sheffield Wednesday character after Ipswich comeback Jim Goodwin accuses Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of cheating in Dons’ defeat Joey Barton proud of Bristol Rovers side despite heavy loss to Lincoln More from The Courier 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0 Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle… RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why 0