Rhys Browne earns Wealdstone point against Torquay By Press Association September 17 2022, 5.50pm Rhys Browne scored his fifth goal in nine league games for Wealdstone this season (Simon Cooper/PA)

Rhys Browne's second-half equaliser ensured Wealdstone registered their fourth straight draw after being held 1-1 at home by Torquay. Browne struck his fifth goal in nine league games this season to cancel out Ali Omar's early opener for the visitors. Torquay made a flying start as Omar pounced on a dangerous cross into the box to get the final touch and give them a second-minute lead. Wealdstone stepped up their chase for an equaliser after the break but were thwarted on several occasions by Torquay goalkeeper Rhys Lovett. Lovett, who had denied Jaydn Mundle-Smith in the first half, produced another brilliant save to keep out Dom Hutchinson's fierce effort. But Lovett was beaten in the 67th minute by Browne, a second-half substitute for Alex Dyer, with the midfielder lashing home an unstoppable strike after the ball had dropped kindly for him. Lovett saved well again to thwart Tarryn Allarakhia, who later hit a post, while another Browne effort was cleared off the line as Torquay held on for a point.