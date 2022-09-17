Richie Wellens feels Leyton Orient can still improve after win over Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richie Wellens feels Leyton Orient can still improve after win over Walsall

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 6.02pm
Richie Wellens is confident Leyton Orient can still improve (Steven Paston/PA)
Richie Wellens is confident Leyton Orient can still improve (Steven Paston/PA)

Richie Wellens admitted he was satisfied with Leyton Orient’s victory over Walsall although he acknowledged his charges can improve.

Orient recorded a 1-0 home win to stretch their lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two to four points and they have now taken 25 points out of a possible 27 in a sensational start to the season.

This time, they had to rely on a goal by central defender Omar Beckles in the second half to secure their slender victory.

“It’s still very early on in the season but it’s another good win,” Wellens acknowledged.

“We weren’t fluid at times and we should have scored in the first minute of the game but you have to give them (Walsall) credit but we didn’t have the courage or quality to play through them.

“At times in the first half we struggled. Teams will change the way they play when they come here now so we have to be a little bit better but we were patient.

“We defended our box well and second half it was one-way traffic with us creating wave after wave of attacks.

“They had one little scuffle where we defended well but the supporters remained patient with us. They are a good team with a good manager, so I am pleased with the win.

“Omar Beckles will be happy to get off the mark with an important goal. He’s a centre-half who likes to score goals and I like it when he gets them in the games where they are narrow victories.”

Defeat for Walsall left them with only three points out of the last 21 and manager Michael Flynn was left reflecting on a crucial moment in the match.

“We let a runner go and that was the only moment in the game when we switched off and that was really the only time they cut us open,” he lamented.

“They scuffed the ball in from three yards when we had three players around him.

“Second half though we weren’t good enough with possession of the ball, we lost too many second balls and, whilst we looked quite solid, we just weren’t good enough with the ball.

“First half I thought we played well in general but it was the final ball and lack of quality we had in the final third and ultimately it was huffing and puffing from us.

“We’ve had some good performances today but we just didn’t do enough with the ball and that was the disappointment. I can’t think of many chances they created and they are the league leaders, playing with confidence and a fully-fit squad.

“We had nine missing so I am not going to get too down about it but we do need to start winning.”

