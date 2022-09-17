Dino Maamria knows there is still work for Burton to do after breaking duck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dino Maamria knows there is still work for Burton to do after breaking duck

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 6.06pm
Dino Maamria’s side won at Exeter (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Dino Maamria’s side won at Exeter (Isaac Parkin/PA)

New Burton boss Dino Maamria was delighted with the performance as his side picked up their first victory of the season with a thoroughly deserved 2-0 win at Exeter.

Two goals in six minutes, the first drilled in by Deji Oshilaja in the 63rd minute and the second by Davis Keillor-Dunn, ensured the Brewers of their win and Maamria’s first since taking charge earlier this month following the resignation of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

“We totally dominated the first half and the only thing we didn’t do was score,” he said.

“In the second half we were on the front foot, the lads have been awesome the last two weeks and the reaction to me has been nothing short of outstanding.

“Everybody that works at the football club deserves this, it is a total togetherness. We have got to keep finding reasons to win games.

“The biggest thing today was managing the start of each half and the five minutes after we scored. That was vital as I didn’t want heads to go down or we get over excited when we score. We were quite comfortable and the team was efficient today.

“The clean sheet was massive for us, something we have been talking about. Our defenders put in a lot of blocks and defended the box well.

“This will help us going forward, there are going to be ups and downs. We have not cracked it, it is just one win and we are still bottom of the league. There is still a lot of work to do.”

Exeter manager Matt Taylor felt his side lacked the intent to defend at all costs and lamented Burton’s two goals.

“We are obviously disappointed to lose the game,” Taylor said.

“We weren’t really able to meet the ball anywhere on the pitch and if you are not able to do that, you are not able to defend your box and that was probably exposed in terms of the defensive aspects of our box defending.

“You have to give the opposition credit. I don’t think it is a weakness for ourselves but, in the last couple of games, it has been exposed.

“You can talk about personnel missing, but you have to find a way of getting there first and work from our goal out because we didn’t do that at any point in the afternoon.

“It meant that, every time that happened in the first half, it was nervy and then we got punished in the second.

“It’s all about mindset. Their intent to go and meet the ball was in stark contrast to any of our players and I know we were without Sam Stubbs, Tim Dieng and Cheick Diabate.

“If we want to have any chance this season, other people have to stand up and be counted when those players are missing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open
Alex Morris’ side beat Crawley (Danny Lawson/PA)
It has been an OK start – Alex Morris satisfied with Crewe
Paul Heckingbottom feels there is still more to come from Sheffield United following the win over Preston (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom feels leaders Sheffield United still have more to give
Liam Rosenior was pleased with Derby’s victory (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Liam Rosenior urged Derby to ‘stay calm’ as they hit back to see off…
Paul Simpson was impressed with his team’s spirit in the win over AFC Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)
Carlisle’s character impresses boss Paul Simpson
Liam Manning was pleased with his side’s performance (Nigel French/PA)
MK Dons have set benchmark with Oxford win, says Liam Manning
Coventry’s Gustavo Hamer fouls Birmingham’s Hannibal Mejbri which results in a red card (Tim Goode/PA)
Absolutely ridiculous – Mark Robins sees red with Gustavo Hamer after dismissal
Rangers’ Antonio Colak scored twice against Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA).
Celebration a message for fans who booed during minute’s silence – Antonio Colak
Darren Moore was happy with what he saw (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Darren Moore delighted with Sheffield Wednesday character after Ipswich comeback
Ryan Porteous was accused of cheating (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin accuses Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous of cheating in Dons’ defeat

More from The Courier

Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0
It was a highly charged atmosphere at East End Park.
Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle…