Paul Hurst acknowledges Ryan Taylor and Harry Clifton's contributions for winner

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 6.06pm
Paul Hurst was pleased with the win at Colchester (PA)
Paul Hurst was pleased with the win at Colchester (PA)

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst saluted a ‘moment of quality’ from match-winner Harry Clifton following their 1-0 triumph at struggling Colchester.

Clifton grabbed the Mariners’ winner in the 63rd minute when he coolly lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Kieran O’Hara, following Ryan Taylor’s fine pass.

It proved enough to secure Grimsby their fourth away Sky Bet League Two win of the season, much to Hurst’s delight.

He said: “We were a little bit disappointed in the first half – it looked like we lacked a little bit of urgency, energy, enthusiasm.

“That was kind of the message at half-time, as in can we lift it? We felt that the game was there to be won.

“We still didn’t get to the levels that I’d really like but at the same time, it’s another away win.

“I felt it was a deserved win – I can’t be too critical of the players and there’s something about them.

“It’s another clean sheet and another win on the road, so I’m delighted with the result.

“With the performance, we could be better certainly but (it was) a moment of quality in terms of the ball from Tayles (Ryan Taylor) and then a very composed finish from Harry.

“It was obvious from the sidelines what he should do; I wasn’t sure if he’d seen it but fair play, he had and he executed it really well.”

O’Hara had denied both Gavan Holohan and Lewis Richardson in a goalless first half, while at the other end Colchester striker Kwesi Appiah was foiled by Grimsby keeper Max Crocombe.

The Mariners had a spot-kick appeal rejected just before the hour after Ryan Clampin appeared to shove Clifton in the penalty area, before grabbing their winner.

Colchester are fourth from bottom after the defeat and head coach Wayne Brown said: “All defeats are disappointing, that one especially.

“In the games that we’ve had this season that I’ve managed, there’s been very little in them and they could have gone either way but we’re on the other side of another disappointing defeat.

“We’ve had 30 crosses into the box and 14 shots, but I can’t think of many times when the keeper has actually made a save.

“That’s something that we need to look at, the quality and it’s something we’ve desperately been working hard at in training, final third entries and final third quality decision-making.

“We need to stop conceding really poor goals and that was another really poor one.

“There needs to be accountability for individuals and decision-making, because when games are that tight – and they’ll be like it every week no matter who you play in this division – we need to learn to take responsibility for decisions on the pitch.”

