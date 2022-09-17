Steve Bruce left to rue two decisions as West Brom denied win at Norwich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Steve Bruce left to rue two decisions as West Brom denied win at Norwich

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 6.12pm
West Brom manager Steve Bruce felt decisions went against his side at Norwich (David Davies/PA)
West Brom manager Steve Bruce felt decisions went against his side at Norwich (David Davies/PA)

West Brom boss Steve Bruce felt two key decisions cost his side a crucial victory as he was left deflated with a 1-1 draw at high-flying Norwich.

The Baggies remain towards the foot of the Sky Bet Championship with just one win from their opening 10 games after Sam Byram’s first Norwich goal earned the hosts a point at Carrow Road.

Dara O’Shea’s header had put West Brom ahead in the first half as the away side’s performance went against their league position.

But Bruce was left fuming after John Swift saw a penalty claim turned down and was also unhappy Byram’s goal stood amid claims of handball against the defender.

He said: “We should have won. We have had big decisions go against us.

“It is handball, their goal. Absolute stonewall penalty, it doesn’t matter if the ball is going out of play, Swifty has got a touch and the boy (Grant) Hanley has barged into him. It is a penalty.

“I’m not going to criticise them because I know how hard the job is but we have been harshly done by…I can’t see anything more stonewall than that one.”

Pushed on the Byram goal, Bruce insisted it would have been overturned had VAR been in operation, adding: “It was bloody handball. It wasn’t controversial.

“He was standing in the middle of the goal and hits him on the hand and goes in the net, if there was VAR it would be absolutely blatant.

“The referee again, he has to get that right, he is only 20 yards away from it. Look, I know it is a hard job but that and the penalty have cost us.

“Ultimately if I don’t win games I get my head chopped off, it is the big decisions you want them to get right and we had two against us that in my opinion have cost us and that is being honest.”

Norwich had won six league games in a row ahead of welcoming West Brom to Norfolk but they were below-par for much of the contest.

Head coach Dean Smith, however, was at odds with Bruce’s take on the pivotal decisions from the match.

He said: “What do I think about both? It is not a penalty, if it is a penalty then it should have been a free-kick in the lead up to it.

“You have got to have consistency and you want consistency from referees.

“I’m led to believe it is about a t-shirt line and if it hits the top half (of his arm) he is okay. Then it looks like it is a good goal because it looks like it has hit him above the t-shirt line.”

