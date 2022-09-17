Dave Challinor calls Stockport second half ‘non-event’ in Harrogate draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dave Challinor calls Stockport second half ‘non-event’ in Harrogate draw

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 6.16pm
Dave Challinor was disappointed with his side’s performance (Simon Marper/PA)
Dave Challinor was disappointed with his side’s performance (Simon Marper/PA)

Disappointed Stockport boss Dave Challinor described the second half of his side’s 0-0 draw against Harrogate as a “non-event”.

County were unlucky in the first half as they hit the woodwork twice, but both sides struggled to create much at all in a poor second half.

“Based on the performance in the first 20 or 25 minutes then we are disappointed of course,” said Challinor.

“We started the game really well and created a few good chances to score.

“It just seemed that as the game went on, though, it turned into a match between two teams bereft of a bit of confidence.

“Collectively we’re disappointed, but we have to take the positives from the game as a whole.

“We just needed that goal in the first half to back up the good work we’d produced.

“We didn’t do that, and so the game, and the atmosphere, started to get a bit edgy.

“We were in need of some motivation I guess, but instead we became that bit edgy and consequently the quality worsened.

“The second half was a non-event, I suppose, but it’s up to us now to show that belief that, in turn, creates confidence.

“We work so hard during the week, and we know we are capable of producing some really good stuff, so it’ll come as we get more and more used to this division.”

Stockport bossed the opening 45 minutes, but they could not find a goal.

Their luck was out, though, with both skipper Antoni Sarcevic and Ollie Crankshaw hitting the crossbar.

After the break neither side created much in the form of clear-cut opportunities, with Harrogate perhaps going closest late on when Alex Pattison’s strike was superbly saved by Vit Jaros.

Harrogate did, at least, end a run of four straight Sky Bet League Two defeats.

Boss Simon Weaver was content, particularly with his team’s second-half improvement.

“I think we deserved a draw in the end,” said Weaver.

“It was a gritty second-half performance from the lads, after what had been a very indifferent first 45 minutes.

“We just weren’t at the races in that first half, and we were hanging on at times.

“We were sleepwalking to a defeat.

“We knew we had to sharpen things up in the second half, and that’s exactly what we did.

“Don’t forget Stockport are a strong side here.

“This is a fantastic football club, and there was a big crowd in here again baying for blood.

“It was night and day between the first half and second half from us, though, so I’m not going to be too hard on the players.

“I think we’ve shown again that we’re continuing to grow as a collective unit, and that bodes well for the rest of the season.”

