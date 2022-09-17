Huddersfield interim boss Narcis Pelach lauds ‘professional’ Jordan Rhodes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Huddersfield interim boss Narcis Pelach lauds ‘professional’ Jordan Rhodes

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 6.18pm
Jordan Rhodes scored the winner for Huddersfield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Huddersfield interim boss Narcis Pelach praised the professionalism of Jordan Rhodes after the striker secured Town’s second Championship win of the season in the first game since the departure of Danny Schofield.

The Terriers dismissed head coach Schofield in the wake of the home loss to Wigan and Rhodes responded to being selected to start against Cardiff with the winner in a 1-0 success.

Pelach and fellow coach Paul Harsley were placed in temporary charge and the Spaniard was delighted by the performance of Rhodes.

Pelach said: “Jordan is a professional. He scored his 94th goal for Huddersfield today. Danny Ward as well, it was a difficult decision (to leave him on the bench).

“I spoke to them yesterday and explained that was what we were going to do. He (Rhodes) could have scored another one. They gave everything for the team, Danny Ward as well.”

Pelach also singled out midfielder Duane Holmes, who set up Rhodes’ goal.

He said: “He needs to understand, it’s really important for us that he has to be consistent in his performance.

“He needs to understand he has to do this every week. He is an amazing player.”

Pelach said of his side’s victory: “We are very happy, we are very pleased. For all of the players and the staff. The club needed this win. Not playing good football, I understand that, but playing with courage.

“I talked to the players and said we had to have the effort because this is what we did last season and we achieved something very nice. It wasn’t the best but we were fighting.”

Rhodes got the only goal early in the first half when he was fed by Holmes on the edge of the Cardiff area and took a touch before shooting low into the bottom right corner.

Rhodes could have scored again in the second half but his lob from long range was tipped around the post by the back-pedalling Ryan Allsop who had been caught off his line.

Jack Rudoni also had a chance to make the win more comfortable but took too long over his shot which was blocked by Cedric Kipre.

Cardiff’s best chance was spurned by Callum Robinson as the forward hit his weak first-half penalty too close to goalkeeper Lee Nicholls who dropped to his right to gather.

Cardiff boss Steve Morison felt his side failed to make the most of their opportunities but was not critical of Robinson despite the striker’s poor spot-kick.

Morison said: “We grew into the game and got one penalty and should have scored that. We didn’t make the most of the moments we had and we are disappointed with that.

“We should have had a second penalty. The linesman was looking straight at it. They make mistakes. We just have to move on.”

Referee Dean Whitestone instead awarded a free-kick on the edge of the Huddersfield area which Callum O’Dowda hit straight at Nicholls as half-time approached.

Morison added on Robinson: “He said he knows he should have (scored). Then he had another chance when the ball came over the top and he failed to control it.

“I am sure he will score many goals when he gets opportunities. He’s a good player. He is frustrated.”

