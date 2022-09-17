Nathan Jones thrilled as Luton finally produce second-half performance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nathan Jones thrilled as Luton finally produce second-half performance

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 6.24pm
Nathan Jones savoured victory over Blackburn (Nigel French/PA)
Nathan Jones savoured victory over Blackburn (Nigel French/PA)

Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed his side’s ‘wonderful’ second-half display as they earned a first home win of the season by beating Blackburn 2-0 at Kenilworth Road.

A quiet opening 45 minutes preceded a dominant performance after the break from the Hatters, with goals from Carlton Morris and Reece Burke sealing victory.

Jones said: “It was a wonderful performance, especially the second half.

“We’ve actually not scored in the second half at home (in the league), so we’ve really put a big emphasis on it.

“They’ve had to come back from midweek where we weren’t great but we still should have won the game in terms of a late penalty (appeal, against Coventry), so they’ve had to cope with quite a lot.

“But today they were magnificent, second half we were aggressive, we pressed, we looked a threat and should have had more.

“Jordan Clark passed it to Cauley (Woodrow) when he should have shot, Cauley has a volley, we’ve had real, real good opportunities as well where we could have made it more.

“But it’s a wonderful performance and needed. I’m really proud of that and it’s good to go into the international break with a win.”

Rovers had the best chance of the first half, Ben Brereton Diaz going through on goal only to be denied by keeper Ethan Horvath, with Dan Potts clearing off the line.

After the break, Clark had two opportunities before he crossed for Morris to cushion a volley into the net after 58 minutes for his sixth goal in six games.

Defender Burke, back from a rib injury, made it 2-0 with a brilliant curling effort from 20 yards on his weaker left foot and James Bree and Woodrow almost added a third.

Late on, Ryan Hedges sliced wide for Blackburn, George Hirst doing the same in stoppage time, as Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson added: “I hate losing, players hate losing, fans hate that.

“It was a disappointing result, we knew before we arrived it would be a difficult place to come to.

“Looking at the first half we created some opportunities and probably had the best chance of the game.

“We had a decent first half, spoke about it at half-time, what we did well and what to expect and in the second half, those things we did well in the first half, we didn’t do that well in the second.

“Overall I’m disappointed with the result and the challenge for us is to be less inconsistent, more stable, less bumps in the road.

“If we had scored the first goal we probably would have won the game, we didn’t.

“We had the two best chances, so we need to be more stable – not only away but at home, we need to improve a lot.

“I’ve been saying that many times, some of the things in the first half we did were good but we need to do that longer and keep doing the right things.”

