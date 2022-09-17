Alex Neil bemoans late incident after his Stoke team and QPR draw a blank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Alex Neil bemoans late incident after his Stoke team and QPR draw a blank

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 6.26pm
Alex Neil believed his team should have had a late penalty at Loftus Road (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Alex Neil believed his team should have had a late penalty at Loftus Road (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Stoke boss Alex Neil insisted his side were denied an obvious penalty in the final moments of their 0-0 Sky Bet Championship draw at QPR.

Referee Matt Donohue waved away the visitors’ appeals after Ben Wilmot went down under a challenge from Kenneth Paal at Loftus Road.

Neil said: “The game shouldn’t be remembered for one incident. But I think it’s a clear penalty.

“I’ve watched it back and I don’t know what the referee’s seen there. It’s as clear as day. The lad has just run across his path and hits him on his back leg. I really didn’t understand how he couldn’t give the penalty.

“I couldn’t believe he didn’t give it. I said to the referee afterwards ‘I want you to look at it and if you feel you made a mistake I want you to let me know’.

“From my perspective, and now having seen it back, it doesn’t get much clearer than that.

“If you run across someone and clip their heel and it’s in the box then it’s a penalty. A foul’s a foul.

“If it’s outside the box, I think we all know it’s going to be a free-kick. So why in the 92nd minute does it change if it’s in the box?

“It’s a penalty. There’s no debate for me on it. Unless you’re tinted with QPR glasses, I think any neutral would say that’s a penalty.”

In game of few clear-cut chances, Stoke were the better team in the first half.

Rangers boss Mick Beale responded with an attacking change at half-time, sending striker Lyndon Dykes on in place of midfielder Andre Dozzell.

Beale felt the change had a positive impact but admitted his side struggled in the final third, saying: “They’re a really powerful team and they came with a good game plan. They’re a big, strong team.

“We responded in the second half with a change of shape and we really pushed.

“I thought we’d change it and I felt that had quite a big impact on the game. I thought their tactics had a big impact in the first half and ours did in the second.

“But we couldn’t find a goal – and if we can’t find it then I’m pleased with a clean sheet. If you can’t win then let’s not get beat (sic).

“I’ve got no complaints. Of course as the home team we want to win, but we just didn’t have that last pass.

“It wasn’t for want of trying – we had a right go in the second half but just couldn’t find the goal. We got in the right areas, we just couldn’t score.”

Rangers go into the international break sixth in the Championship table – a decent start to the former Aston Villa and Rangers assistant boss’ first job in management.

“I’m very comfortable in the job. It’s a transition I wanted to make,” he said.

“You’re really starting to see what I want. But there are baby steps with it.

“We’ve got 15 points from 10 games. We’re probably around the target we need to be at.”

