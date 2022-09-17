Joey Barton proud of Bristol Rovers side despite heavy loss to Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Joey Barton proud of Bristol Rovers side despite heavy loss to Lincoln

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 6.30pm
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton was proud of his players despite their humbling 6-3 defeat by Lincoln (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton was proud of his players despite their humbling 6-3 defeat by Lincoln (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton insisted he was proud of his players despite their humbling 6-3 defeat by Lincoln at the Memorial Ground.

A hat-trick from on-loan Sunderland winger Jack Diamond ultimately proved to be the difference between the sides while striker Ben House, with a brace, and Matty Virtue also got on to the scoresheet.

Rovers striker Aaron Collins took his tally of goals this season to six with two smartly-taken goals while Ryan Loft’s strike raised hopes of a miraculous comeback but there was no stopping the visitors.

Barton said: “It was tough and tricky to take.

“We’ve lost three points but I am proud of the players for the way they applied themselves, the way they kept taking the game to them, getting on the ball, and the way we kept going which was brave.

“And I’ll take responsibility for the shape we played and the fact we were so porous. We tried to play a really aggressive system, taking the game to them but it didn’t go to plan.”

Barton, whose side are now in the League One relegation zone, added: “It was tough to take but you come in at half-time and you don’t know how you are behind.

“There was a bit of a Keystone Cops type of moment just before break when we kicked the ball at one of our own and that put one of their lads through to score.

“You have games like these where your opponents can’t believe their luck and this was one of those games.

“I believe if we had shown more care and composure we could have been going in at the break level or ahead but it wasn’t to be.”

Despite the emphatic nature of the win, Lincoln manager Mark Kennedy refused to lavish his players with praise after they moved to within touching distance of the play-off places.

“I’ve got mixed feelings because there were plenty of positives but too many negatives for my liking,” the former Republic of Ireland international said.

“At times were looked unstoppable going forward but there were aspects of our game that were unacceptable.

“We were sloppy at times and I’ve told the players that they’ve got great careers ahead of them but they’ve got to own the moment and cut out the silly mistakes.

“I don’t want to sound too harsh but I know the team can do a lot better and some of the performances showed what potential we’ve got and it helps that Jack was brilliant because he gave us a vital edge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Derek Adams hailed a ‘great day’ for Morecambe (Steven Paston/PA)
Derek Adams delighted after last-gasp win over Forest Green
Matt Fitzpatrick leads by one (Adam Davy/PA)
Matt Fitzpatrick holds narrow lead ahead of final round at Italian Open
Alex Morris’ side beat Crawley (Danny Lawson/PA)
It has been an OK start – Alex Morris satisfied with Crewe
Paul Heckingbottom feels there is still more to come from Sheffield United following the win over Preston (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Paul Heckingbottom feels leaders Sheffield United still have more to give
Liam Rosenior was pleased with Derby’s victory (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Liam Rosenior urged Derby to ‘stay calm’ as they hit back to see off…
Paul Simpson was impressed with his team’s spirit in the win over AFC Wimbledon (Steven Paston/PA)
Carlisle’s character impresses boss Paul Simpson
Liam Manning was pleased with his side’s performance (Nigel French/PA)
MK Dons have set benchmark with Oxford win, says Liam Manning
Coventry’s Gustavo Hamer fouls Birmingham’s Hannibal Mejbri which results in a red card (Tim Goode/PA)
Absolutely ridiculous – Mark Robins sees red with Gustavo Hamer after dismissal
Rangers’ Antonio Colak scored twice against Dundee United (Steve Welsh/PA).
Celebration a message for fans who booed during minute’s silence – Antonio Colak
Darren Moore was happy with what he saw (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Darren Moore delighted with Sheffield Wednesday character after Ipswich comeback

More from The Courier

Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0
It was a highly charged atmosphere at East End Park.
Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle…