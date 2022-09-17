Darren Moore delighted with Sheffield Wednesday character after Ipswich comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Darren Moore delighted with Sheffield Wednesday character after Ipswich comeback

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 6.32pm
Darren Moore was happy with what he saw (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Darren Moore was happy with what he saw (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore heaped praise on his players after they came back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw against League One leaders Ipswich.

Kayden Jackson’s early strike was added to by Dominic Iorfa’s own goal as the visitors took a 2-0 lead into the last 15 minutes.

But George Byers pulled one back before Michael Smith headed in an 89th-minute equaliser.

Moore said: “It was a great finish at the end of a pulsating game. Being two down was not ideal but the pleasing thing for me was the character of the boys. I’m so proud of them.

“Where frustrations could have grown, we kept on and that’s the most pleasing thing for me.

“I just thought that with the way the game was going, there was areas of the pitch that we could exploit.

“The way the boys kept going, it’s another moment where they have showed that character to come back. I couldn’t be any prouder, really.

“We kept on going and we felt that the momentum was with us to perhaps get a winning goal.

“In the end, it was a point shared and I’m pleased for everyone at the football club.”

“I want to give credit to Ipswich. There was one v one battles going all over the pitch. When you look at it, probably on the balance of the play, maybe a draw would have been a fair result.”

An object appeared to be thrown from the crowd at Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton in the aftermath of the visitors taking a 2-0 lead.

Moore added: “I understand the frustrations of the fans, but we’ve just got to remember that throwing objects on the pitch is a potential health hazard for the players and the people on the pitch.

“I’m glad that nobody was hurt with the objects that were thrown. I’m also glad it didn’t deter us from getting a result.

“He (the referee) said that if any more objects were going to be on the pitch, he’d have to abandon and suspend the game because he felt that for the safety of everybody else, it was his duty to do that.

“There are rules that we have to adhere to and hopefully it won’t happen again.”

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna was disappointed to only pick up a point.

He said: “One of the overriding emotions at the moment is disappointment because at 2-0 it was such a good performance.

“We executed the game-plan so well and did almost everything that we wanted to do in the game and from there you obviously feel that you deserve and want to go on and win it.

“The goal changed on a set-play and from there it was always going to be a difficult last 20 minutes.

“There’s pride in the performance and how we competed in the game, but disappointment with the lead slipping.

“We have to learn from it and I’m sure we will because the boys are getting better and better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder says his team are not free-flowing (PA)
Chris Wilder finds a positive but admits ‘it’s a bit tough at the moment’
Michael Smith, pictured, had finished runner-up to Peter Wright in the PDC World Championship final (Aaron Chown/PA)
Michael Smith beats Peter Wright at World Series of Darts Finals
Mikel Arteta captained Arsenal during Arsene Wenger’s reign as manager. (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta ‘would love’ to have had Arsene Wenger’s counsel at start of tenure
Wales are heading to the 2022 World Cup (David Davies/PA)
‘Important we respect their culture’ – Wales to address any Qatar issues at camp
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after opening the scoring for Barcelona against Elche (Joan Monfort/AP)
Robert Lewandowski hot streak continues as Barcelona go top of LaLiga
Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder saw his team draw with Rotherham (PA)
More frustration for Middlesbrough as they are held by Rotherham
Chris Kamara has thanked Middlesbrough fans for their support as he battles a condition which affects his speech (Steven Paston/PA)
Chris Kamara thanks Middlesbrough fans for their support
Son Heung-min ended his eight-game goal drought with a hat-trick in Tottenham’s 6-2 win over Leicester (John Walton/PA)
I’m glad the ball finally went in – Son Heung-min ends goal drought in…
Paul Ince’s side returned to winning ways (Tim Goode/PA)
Reading made ‘perfect response’ to Sunderland defeat – Paul Ince
Son Heung-min left with the matchball (John Walton/PA)
Sub Son Heung-min comes on and hits hat-trick as Tottenham thrash Leicester

More from The Courier

Fox watches on
Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku…
0
Graham Carey injured his knee in training.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0…
0
Falkirk manager John McGlynn.
'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn…
0
James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
0
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
0
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0