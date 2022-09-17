Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany heaps praise on matchwinner Jay Rodriguez

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 6.52pm
Vincent Kompany applauds the fans at the end of the game (Ian Hidgson/PA)
Vincent Kompany applauds the fans at the end of the game (Ian Hidgson/PA)

Vincent Kompany praised Jay Rodriguez after the striker who “bleeds for the club” moved Burnley up to fourth in the Sky Bet Championship with the winner against Bristol City at Turf Moor.

Local boy Rodriguez’s fifth goal of the season extended the Clarets’ unbeaten run in all competitions to eight games and came against the club he made his debut for Burnley 15 years ago.

Manuel Benson’s fourth-minute goal – his first for the club following his summer move from Royal Antwerp – had given the home side a flying start.

But it was cancelled out by Nahki Wells’ close-range equaliser after 27 minutes and for a while it looked as if Burnley would be held to their sixth draw of the season by the visitors who defended resolutely and threatened on the break.

But Rodriguez made sure of the three points – the Clarets’ fourth league win of the season – when he headed home from substitute Joey Gudmundsson’s cross in the 67th minute.

Kompany said: “I’m happy. It was a good performance and a good win. I’ve seen a lot of Bristol City’s games this season and I knew it would be as tricky game. But we go into the international break with exactly what we wanted.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Jay Rod in this team – for many reasons. One is the obvious quality he shows but he is a local lad – he bleeds for this club. We knew if we can keep him fit and happy he is going to be a big player for us and he showed that today.”

For the second game running Burnley conceded from a corner, but Kompany claimed there should have been an offside decision before the corner was awarded.

He added: “We think it was offside. The Championship is a league of set-pieces – 50 per cent of the goals scored are from set-pieces.

“Whenever the ball goes out for a corner or for a wide free-kick you know it is something you have to deal with. We have dealt with most of them but we will have to look back at this one. We have played 10 games and we’ve done as well as anyone in dealing with set-pieces.

“We’re happy after 10 games because when you look back at the situation of the squad at the start of the season there was a lot of uncertainty and today there is music in this team and that is what we need to maintain.

“There is is a lot of progression that can still be made too.”

City manager Nigel Pearson was encouraged by the way his team have performed in back-to-back away defeats to two clubs relegated from the Premier League last season – this narrow defeat followed a 3-2 setback at Norwich in midweek.

He said: “We’ve had our chances but they are a decent side. They have had plenty of possession. The goals that we conceded we could have done better with both.

“But we have measured ourselves this week against two sides who have recently been in the Premier League and we’ve been competitive. The players have given a good account of themselves this week. Their application has been very good, so I don’t have complaints.

“I have to be realistic about where we are. It illustrates the difficulties that teams can have to be consistently good in the Championship. It is a tough league. But I know we are in a decent place and we create chances.

“We are averaging 1.4 points a game, which I suppose is a big improvement on where we’ve been, but we’re probably a bit disappointed.

“All the games we have lost have been pretty tight affairs. We are capable of making further improvements which will give us a realistic chance of being competitive this season.”

