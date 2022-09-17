Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Rangers must improve in ‘moments of stress’

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 6.58pm Updated: September 17 2022, 7.00pm
Giovanni van Bronckhorst glad to see Rangers back to winning ways (Steve Welsh/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst glad to see Rangers back to winning ways (Steve Welsh/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits his Rangers side were affected by three successive defeats beforehand as they struggled to a 2-1 win over Dundee United at Ibrox.

The Light Blues had lost to Napoli, Ajax and Celtic, conceding 11 goals without reply, as they went into the cinch Premiership game against the Terrors.

The pressure was on against the league’s bottom side but the Gers got off to a great start when returning striker Antonio Colak opened the scoring with a drive after eight minutes.

Antonio Colak celebrates his first goal
Antonio Colak scored twice on his birthday (Steve Welsh/PA)

However, indecision ran through a laboured Rangers side at times after that and although the Croatia striker, celebrating his 29th birthday, added a second soon after the break, United defender Liam Smith pulled a goal back to ensure a fraught last 30 minutes.

Van Bronckhorst admitted that “the most important thing today was the win” but also acknowledged a difficult period for the club.

The Gers boss said: “We started the game really well and like so many times at home, we could have scored two or three times in the first 15 minutes.

“In the second half we scored the second goal quite early but after we conceded the first goal, maybe in the players’ minds, it was ‘What if? What if?’.

“It affected the game as well, although we had chances to kill the game off to make it 3-1. We had good chances and they didn’t take them.

“Mentally it is quite difficult when you have three defeats in a row, it can affect you. I think at moments in the game today it affected us.

“In moments of stress, it is difficult to keep focusing on your task and on your play. I think in moments of the game you can see we did not do that well.

Tom Lawrence
Tom Lawrence was one of Rangers’ injury absentees (Will Matthews/PA)

“The game should have been decided early and that is one thing we have to do better compared to last season.

“Last season we played many of these games and eventually conceded a late goal and dropped points again, so today I was happy that we took the three points.”

Tom Lawrence, John Souttar, Kemar Roofe and Filip Helander were all again missing with various injuries and in an update before domestic football closes down for the international break, Van Bronckhorst said: “John Souttar and Fil will take longer. They won’t be back after the break. Tom has a good chance to be available again.

“Kemar? We will have to see if he is one of the players who can come back really quick or if he maybe takes a longer time.

“For us it is good that there is the break now so Tom has two weeks extra to recover. It is going to be close for Hearts, but somewhere in that period we should have him back.”

United’s caretaker boss Liam Fox, who was disappointed by the defeat, will discover next week whether he will be handed the reins on a permanent basis.

Dundee United caretaker manager Liam Fox
Liam Fox will find out this week whether he has earned the permanent job with United (Steve Welsh/PA)

He said: “My situation will probably be resolved in the next couple of days one way or the other.

“I will speak to Tony (Asghar, sporting director) and the board over the next couple of days and see where we are after that.

“I’ve been quite clear that I have always seen myself being a manager at some point but I have also been clear that I was in no rush to do that.

“I have enjoyed the last three weeks. The players and the staff have been first-class, really helpful and we will see where it goes in the next couple of days.”

