‘Important we respect their culture’ – Wales to address any Qatar issues at camp

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 10.32pm
Wales are heading to the 2022 World Cup (David Davies/PA)
Wales are heading to the 2022 World Cup (David Davies/PA)

World Cup-bound Wales will address any issues raised by Qatar’s laws and customs at their Nations League camp this week.

Wales will play at their first World Cup for 64 years in November when the tiny Gulf state becomes the first Arab nation to hold the tournament.

A cultural behaviour guide to Qatar, addressing issues such as dress code and alcohol consumption, has been posted on the tournament’s official website.

Wales v Netherlands – UEFA Nations League – Group A4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales manager Robert Page says it is important that his players and staff respect Qatari culture during the World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The guide stresses that visitors should not stare at Qataris or ask women for information, and suggests cameras should be used as little as possible.

Wales manager Robert Page, whose side conclude their Nations League campaign in Belgium on Thursday and at home to Poland three days later, said: “We’ve got meetings (planned) to address anything we think is going to be an issue out there.

“It’s important we respect their culture when we get out there. We don’t want to unintentionally upset anyone.

“We have to understand what we’re going into, what to do and what not to do.”

Accusations over the treatment of migrant workers and a poor record of human rights have plagued Qatar since it was controversially awarded this winter’s finals back in 2010.

Wales v Belgium – UEFA Nations League – Group 4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney has said Wales players will be canvassed over their views relating to controversial issues surrounding the World Cup in Qatar (David Davies/PA)

Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney said after qualification was secured through the play-offs in June that players would be canvassed over their views relating to issues surrounding the World Cup.

Male homosexuality is punishable by a prison sentence and same-sex marriages are not recognised by the Qatari government.

When asked in May about gay people attending the tournament, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said “we expect and we want people to respect our culture”.

Wales will play their three group games against England, Iran and the United States at the 40,000-capacity Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Page was part of an FAW delegation to Qatar in July and said: “It was 44 degrees (Celsius), crazy hot, and thankfully it’s not going to be that in November.

“They’ve done their best to accommodate that. I went to the stadium where we play our three games and it is exceptional.

“They’ve put air conditioning units all around the pitch, I could feel it from where I was stood.

“I’m not so sure the players will feel it from the middle of the pitch, and certainly our supporters won’t from the top of the stand.

“I’m really pleased with the hotel and the training facilities are outstanding, being out there made us look forward to it even more.

“It’s not cheap to get there and I feel for the supporters because I want them to have that great experience. But we haven’t been at a World Cup for a long time, and I believe they will get to Qatar.”

