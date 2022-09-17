Mikel Arteta ‘would love’ to have had Arsene Wenger’s counsel at start of tenure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta ‘would love’ to have had Arsene Wenger’s counsel at start of tenure

By Press Association
September 17 2022, 10.32pm
Mikel Arteta captained Arsenal during Arsene Wenger’s reign as manager. (Nick Potts/PA)
Mikel Arteta has admitted he would have enjoyed the counsel of former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the early days of his own tenure in the Emirates Stadium hotseat.

Wenger left the club in 2018 after winning three Premier League titles and a record seven FA Cups having taken charge in 1996.

He was initially replaced by Unai Emery before Arteta was appointed in December 2019, the Spaniard having ended his playing days as Wenger’s captain at Arsenal.

The Gunners have not played in the Champions League since Wenger’s penultimate season in the dugout but a fine start to the current season has given Arteta a chance of taking Arsenal back to European football’s top table.

Wenger has yet to return to Arsenal in any capacity since leaving the club over four years ago.
They travel to Brentford on Sunday having won five of their opening six Premier League games to head into the weekend top of the table.

Wenger revealed earlier this week at the book launch of former Arsenal chairman David Dein that he has not been back to the Emirates since his departure, adding: “I think you know after 22 years maybe I arrived at the end of the road and people wanted a change, I can understand.

“The club has chosen a different direction, that I can understand completely and sometimes you need to change completely and have a new start.

“My presence there could have been a problem, so I stay away completely and give the club the chance to rebuild a new connection with the new manager.”

Arteta, though, believes it is a shame he has been unable to spend time with his former manager.

“I would have loved to have had him closer, to have the opportunity to open up and in certain periods just listen and learn from him and everything he has been through,” the 40-year-old said.

“But he considered it, he did it in a way to make sure that whoever comes after that had the respect and space that he believed was important and he honoured that and that is for me the reason why he did it.”

Wenger, 72, is currently FIFA’s chief of global football development but Arteta insists he would be welcome back on the red side of north London whenever he wishes.

Mikel Arteta is attempting to take Arsenal back to the Champions League for the first time since Wenger's era.
“I am grateful for him since the day I came here, the opportunity he gave me and the way he treated me,” he added.

“The way he inspired me and how supportive he has been with me.

“I would love that (Wenger returns one day). I think he has every window and every door in this football club open whenever he is ready and whenever he feels is the right moment to do it.

“He knows that from my side and he knows that from many other people at the football club and hopefully that will happen soon, because I think that he will inspire and a lot of people are going to be so happy to see him.”

