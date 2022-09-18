On this day in 2012 – Kevin Pietersen omitted from England squad for India tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
On this day in 2012 – Kevin Pietersen omitted from England squad for India tour

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 7.08am
Kevin Pietersen was controversially omitted from England’s winter tour of India on this day in 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Kevin Pietersen was controversially omitted from England's winter tour of India on this day in 2012 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Kevin Pietersen was controversially left out of the England squad to tour India on this day in 2012.

Pietersen had entered a “reconciliation period” with the England and Wales Cricket Board after being dropped in August for sending “provocative” text messages to South Africa players.

A statement issued on behalf of the 32-year-old said he had apologised to former England captain Andrew Strauss and also met with new skipper Alastair Cook.

Cricket – The Ashes 2013-14 – Third Test – Day One – Australia v England – WACA
Kevin Pietersen had been dropped by England for sending "provocative" text messages to South Africa players (Anthony Devlin/PA)

“At all times, Pietersen had wished his dealings with the ECB to remain private so as not to inflame an already difficult situation,” the statement read.

“His recent silence was not an admission of any wrongdoing, he wanted to explain and apologise to the ECB for the messages exchanged with members of the South African team.

“He has also made absolutely clear both to the ECB and the England team that despite unsubstantiated allegations to the contrary and repeated media speculation, he did not offer any tactical advice to the South Africans.

“Kevin Pietersen is naturally disappointed about today’s decision having gone to great lengths to reach a reconciliation with the ECB.

Cricket – 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup – England v India – Chinnaswamy Stadium
England captain Andrew Strauss received an apology from Kevin Pietersen over text messages sent to South African players (Rebecca Naden/PA)

“Pietersen has met with – and apologised to – Andrew Strauss. He has also met with Alastair Cook to stress his commitment to England and met with ECB board members, including face-to-face meetings with Hugh Morris, David Collier and Andy Flower. Pietersen remains available for England.”

National selector Geoff Miller said he had informed Pietersen of his omission, and that the Surrey batsman would remain unavailable until the dispute with the ECB was settled.

Miller said: “Pietersen is one of the best players in the world, so it is disappointing, but it’s not just about an individual in a changing room. I’m not prepared to pick one of the best players if it creates a problem.

“Until these issues have been resolved then nothing can happen.”

Pietersen was added to the squad on October 18 after meeting with Cook, coach Andy Flower and other senior players.

England won the four-match Test series 2-1, their first victory in India since the 1984–85 tour under David Gower’s captaincy.

Pietersen scored 338 runs at an average of 48.28, with a top score of 186 in the second Test win at Mumbai.

His Test career came to an end after the 2013-14 Ashes Tour of Australia – in 104 matches for England he scored 8,181 runs at an average of 47.28 with 23 hundreds – and he announced his retirement from the game in 2018.

