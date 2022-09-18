Harry Kane remembers ‘great role model’ as nation prepares for Queen’s funeral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

Harry Kane remembers ‘great role model’ as nation prepares for Queen’s funeral

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 8.20am
Players observe a minute's silence in memory of the Queen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (John Walton/PA)
Players observe a minute’s silence in memory of the Queen at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (John Walton/PA)

England captain Harry Kane has described the Queen as a “great role model” and revealed his children visited Buckingham Palace last week to pay their respects.

The Tottenham forward scored during a 6-2 win over Leicester on Saturday, a match which saw the late Queen honoured with floral wreaths laid, while a minute’s silence – briefly spoiled by small sections of fans shouting – took place before kick-off while an impeccable minute’s applause occurred in the 70th minute.

Kane will now link up with England for their upcoming Nations League fixtures with Italy and Germany but only after the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

“It’s truly remarkable to represent the country the way that the Queen has for so many years of her life – it’s a true inspiration,” Kane said in Tottenham’s matchday programme, which had a picture of the Queen on the front cover alongside former Spurs skipper Danny Blanchflower from the 1962 FA Cup final.

“No matter what job you’re in, she showed that consistency and held an impeccable reputation, so she was a truly great role model for all of us and that’s why we’re so proud that she was our Queen.”

Kane’s children and his wife Kate went to Buckingham Palace last Friday to put flowers down in memory of the Queen.

He added: “I was here at the club training but Kate took the kids down to Buckingham Palace.

“We thought it was important – they’re young, they don’t understand too much at the moment but when they’re older and they look back and they read about the history of our country, the Queen was an integral part of that, so Kate took the kids down there just to pay their respects.

“They left some flowers outside Buckingham Palace, which was nice. It’s a huge occasion in our history so we thought it would be important for the kids to experience that.”

