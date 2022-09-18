Callum Davidson focused on home form as key for St Johnstone this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Callum Davidson focused on home form as key for St Johnstone this season

By Press Association
September 18 2022, 11.40am
Callum Davidson is pleased with his side’s home performances (Robert Perry/PA)
Callum Davidson is pleased with his side’s home performances (Robert Perry/PA)

Callum Davidson knows his side’s home form is key this season, as they look to add to their two wins already in the cinch Premiership.

The Perth side played out a goalless draw with Ross County, where both sides had chances to win the game in the opening 10 minutes. Stevie May rattled the post for the home side before William Akio – who was a threat throughout – thumped the crossbar just moments later.

David Cancola had a shot from range held by the keeper in the second half after Andy Considine had a header saved in the first half, before Nicky Clark came close on the follow-up.

Saints boss Davidson knows home form is key, as is the way they look to play in front of their home crowd.

He said: “I think home form has improved, we have tweaked the tactics a little bit and tried to be a wee bit more attacking.

“We are playing with wingers and wingbacks and playing three up front as well. We are trying to be a little more attacking at home and cause more problems.

“Home form is key for us to be a success this season. There have been a lot of positives there, especially the last two home games.

“We have other fixtures coming up where we can get points. We will get everyone fit and healthy and we will have a really strong squad to pick from.”

There were a smattering of shouts for a St Johnstone penalty when Nicky Clark was seemingly hauled down in the box, but Davidson was not overly convinced his side should have been awarded a spot-kick.

“I don’t know,” he added. “I haven’t really seen it.

“Again though I thought we came back into the game in the last 15-20 minutes.

“I am pleased as a manager to see substitutes coming on and making an impact.”

Ross County manager Malky Mackay was full of praise for his young squad, as they continue their bedding-in process.

He said: “People take Scottish football at their peril – it’s a tough league where no quarter is given or asked and teams are well organised, well drilled and fit.

“It’s a physical game and everyone has to get to that speed, which they are.

“We had Kazeem [Olaigbe] hit the bar and [Owura] Edwards had a good go on the left after coming on.

“These are guys starting in the division but they have threats. The spine of my team was excellent.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Ethan Nwaneri comes on for his debut (John Walton/PA)
The youngest Premier League players as Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri breaks record
Rachel Daly scored twice on her Aston Villa debut (Nigel French/PA)
Rachel Daly hits debut double as Villa stun Man City in seven-goal thriller
St Mirren secured a shock victory over Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren stun champions Celtic with shock victory over league leaders
Fabio Vieira celebrates scoring Arsenal’s third (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal breeze past Brentford to return to Premier League summit
Manchester City’s Jack Grealish scored his first goal of the season at Wolves. (Nick Potts/PA)
Pep Guardiola concedes Jack Grealish has felt weight of transfer fee
Hartlepool have parted company with manager Paul Hartley (Nick Potts/PA)
Paul Hartley departs Hartlepool after winless start to League Two campaign
Steve Morison has been relieved of his duties (David Davies/PA)
Cardiff announce departure of boss Steve Morison in wake of loss at Huddersfield
Celtic fans’ banner before the game at St Mirren (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic fans chant through minute’s applause in memory of the Queen at St Mirren
Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst was glad to see Antonio Colak still in form (Steve Welsh/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst glad to see Antonio Colak’s form continue for Rangers
Livingston’s Cristian Montano has the backing of his boss (Andrew Milligan/PA)
‘Brilliant’ Cristian Montano is best Livi player right now – David Martindale

More from The Courier

Dundee United fans at Ibrox. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)
Dundee United fans' chief slates those who disrupted minute's silence for the Queen
Niamh Anderson, centre, with fellow scouts meeting the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell.
Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen
Kyle Benedictus fired his penalty high into the goal. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Great atmosphere, great game, great pen - 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk
0
Harry Sharp does his best but can't keep out a wonder striker from Cameron Harper to level the scoring at 1-1.
3 Dundee talking points as worrying goals against stat shows need for massive improvement…
0
Six-year-old Lyall Lownie keeps his eye on track. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
IN PICTURES: Family fun as Angus Cycle Hub roadshow rolls into Montrose
Louis Hall and his Arab Sasha.
Hope on the hoof: Dunfermline actor and adventurer travels across Europe on horseback
0