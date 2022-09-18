Cardiff announce departure of boss Steve Morison in wake of loss at Huddersfield By Press Association September 18 2022, 1.32pm Steve Morison has been relieved of his duties (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Cardiff have announced the departure of manager Steve Morison in the wake of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield. Morison, who took over on a permanent basis in November last year, leaves with the Bluebirds 18th in the Championship table. A club statement read: “Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that First Team Manager Steve Morison has been relieved of his duties. Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that First Team Manager Steve Morison has been relieved of his duties.— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) September 18, 2022 “We’d like to thank Steve for his efforts during his time at Cardiff City, stabilising the first team last season and helping to evolve our squad in line with the club’s philosophy this summer.” Cardiff confirmed that Mark Hudson will take over as caretaker manager, assisted by Tom Ramasut, ahead of their next game against Burnley on October 1. Morison replaced Mick McCarthy on a temporary basis in October last year and was subsequently handed a permanent deal by Cardiff owner Vincent Tan. But the Bluebirds slumped to a final finishing position of 18th last term after winning just one of their final six matches of the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport The youngest Premier League players as Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri breaks record Rachel Daly hits debut double as Villa stun Man City in seven-goal thriller St Mirren stun champions Celtic with shock victory over league leaders Arsenal breeze past Brentford to return to Premier League summit Pep Guardiola concedes Jack Grealish has felt weight of transfer fee Paul Hartley departs Hartlepool after winless start to League Two campaign Celtic fans chant through minute’s applause in memory of the Queen at St Mirren Callum Davidson focused on home form as key for St Johnstone this season Giovanni van Bronckhorst glad to see Antonio Colak’s form continue for Rangers ‘Brilliant’ Cristian Montano is best Livi player right now – David Martindale More from The Courier Dundee United fans' chief slates those who disrupted minute's silence for the Queen Fife Scout sacrifices 18th birthday to help thousands queuing to mourn the Queen Great atmosphere, great game, great pen - 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Falkirk 0 3 Dundee talking points as worrying goals against stat shows need for massive improvement… 0 IN PICTURES: Family fun as Angus Cycle Hub roadshow rolls into Montrose Hope on the hoof: Dunfermline actor and adventurer travels across Europe on horseback 0